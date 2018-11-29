'GMA' Deals and Steals holiday edition: 16 exclusive gift picks for $20 and under

The holiday season is here and Tory Johnson has exclusive Deals and Steals on 16 gift picks for $20 and under.

Score big savings on everything from gourmet soaps and face masks to DIY cheese kits, candles, personalized books, drinkware and more.

The deals begin at just $2.50 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Pudus: Slipper Socks, Mitts, Hats & Headbands

Original: $13 to $35

GMA Deal: $6.50 to $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-ilovemypudus.com

Pudus

Whether you’re returning from a long day at work or simply lounging at home, wrap your feet in ultimate comfort. Pudus’ cozy slipper socks feature an extra-fluffy Sherpa lining and non-slip silicone grippers on the bottom. Ultra cozy mitts, hats and headbands are also available. Shipping is $4.99.

gLOVE Treat: Coconut Scrub or Soybean Glove

Original: $20 to $30

GMA Deal: $10 to $15 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-glovetreat.com

Glove Treat

gLOVE Treat gives your skin a nourishing spa experience. Introducing the new Coconut Scrub, this exfoliating and hydrating treatment is for your hard-to-treat dry skin areas, such as elbows, arms, knees and legs. Use 2-3 times a week for fresh, glowing skin. The popular single-use soybean paraffin warm wax glove treatment -- with soybean and marula oils for extra nourishment -- provides deep moisture for dry, chapped hands. Free shipping!

Julep Beauty: Nail Polish & Makeup Sets

Original: $12 to $88

GMA Deal: $6 to $20

50%-77% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-julep.com

Julep

Give the gift of beauty with Julep. Julep’s products are made with premium formulas and high grade ingredients. Packaged festively and ready for gifting, this assortment includes nail polish boxed sets, as well as lip gloss, blush stick and eyeliner sets. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $25.

Tech Candy: Techcessories

Original: $5.50 to $46

GMA Deal: $2.75 to $20

50%-55% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-techcandycases.com

Tech Candy

Tech Candy’s techcessories provide the technology you need with style that makes them fashionable. Colorful, functional and fun, this assortment includes backup batteries, cord organizers, power adapters and Bad Guy Blockers, which allow you to cover your computer or phone camera and open when needed for use. Shipping is $5.99 or free for orders over $100.

Ideal Fashions: Assorted Watches

Original: $49 to $55

GMA Deal: $20 each + FREE SHIPPING

59%-64% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-resultco.com

Ideal Fashions

Colorful, fun and full of personality, Ideal Fashion watches celebrate each person's style. This large assortment of timepieces include silicone, canvas, metal and leather straps in a variety of colors and patterns. Each is packaged in a gift box. Free shipping!

WARMIES: Microwaveable Plush

Original: $25

GMA Deal: $12.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-intelexusallc.com

Warmies

Warmies are soft plush animals that can be warmed in the microwave for soothing comfort. Each cuddly plush is filled with natural grain and French lavender. Simply warm in the microwave to release the soothing lavender aroma. Great for kids and adults, Warmies are made to provide comfort from tension and stress. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $40.

CORKCICLE: Assorted Drinkware & Accessories

Original: $13 to $33

GMA Deal: $6.50 to $16.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-corkcicle.com

Corkcicle

CORKCICLE’s sleek design and vibrant colors set it apart from traditional drinkware. Unlike other bottles, CORKCICLE uses three layers of insulation to make beverages stay cold for 25 hours or hot for 12 hours. Accessories include aerator/pourer, bottle opener, whiskey wedge, cigar glass and more. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $75.

Put Me In The Story: Personalized Books

Original: $20 to $35

GMA Deal: $10 to $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-putmeinthestory.com

Put Me In The Story

Put your kids in the story this holiday season with a personalized book that’s made just for them. Your little one will star alongside some of the most popular characters -- Santa, Mickey Mouse, Pooh, Avengers, Sesame Street and more -- in their very own book. Simply enter their name and upload photo for a hardcover or paperback. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders with two or more units.

Learning Resources: Educational Toys

Original: $10 to $40

GMA Deal: $5 to $20

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-learningresources.com

Learning Resources

Learning Resources is one of the leaders in educational and STEM-related toys. This assortment combines fun and learning through engaging activities. Whether your child is interested in science or math or building, there are options for boys and girls from Beaker Creatures, Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register, Doctor Set, Deluxe Science Lab and more. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $40.

Urban Cheesecraft: DIY Cheese Kits

Original: $29 to $50

GMA Deal: $14.50 to $20

50%-60% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-urbancheesecraft.com

Urban Cheesecraft

From mozzarella to burrata, whatever your cheese cravings call for, Urban Cheesecraft has a kit for you. Enjoy fresh cheese made in your own kitchen in less than an hour. The kits include everything you need, along with easy-to-follow instructions. All you add is milk. Dairy-free cheese kits are also available. Shipping starts at $5.

LAPCOS: Face Masks & Creams

Original: $14 to $38

GMA Deal: $7 to $19

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-lapcos.com

Lapcos

LAPCOS is an innovative K-Beauty brand that offers cruelty-free skincare utilizing natural and luxurious ingredients. From face masks to gels and creams, this assortment targets specific skin concerns from rough to tired skin. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $30.

Brainstream USA: SOI Purse Light

Original: $30

GMA Deal: $15

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-brainstream.com

Brainstream

Stop searching and end the digging in your purse or bag. The SOI Purse Light comes with an automatic sensor function that detects your hand and makes it turn off automatically without buttons or switches. Batteries are included, which will provide up to 6,000 hours of light. This is also handy for wherever you need a little extra light – from the bedside or in the car. Shipping is $3.99 or free with 3 or more units.

FinchBerry Soapery: Salt Soaks, Loofahs, Hand Creams & Gourmet Bar Soaps

Original: $5 to $25

GMA Deal: $2.50 to $12.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-finchberry.com

Finchberry

Handcrafted in its Florida studio, all of FinchBerry’s soaps contain natural ingredients, feature a unique, decadent appearance and a lush, gentle lather. The soaps are gluten-free, vegan-friendly and made without any harsh chemical preservatives. Complete the bath experience with coordinating hand creams, loofahs and salt soaks. Shipping is $3.99 or free for orders over $50.

TREADBANDS: Non-Slip Headbands

Original: $18

GMA Deal: $9

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-treadbands.com

Treadbands

Focus on your game, not your headband. Inspired by the complexity of tired grooves, TREADBANDS’ headbands feature a patented Grip Strip to provide a non-slip performance. Moisture wicking and machine washable, TREADBANDS are comfortable enough to wear all day. The tie closure allows you to adjust the fit. Shipping is $2.99 or free for orders over $50.

Soy Logic Apothecary: Votive and Jar Candles

Original: $18 to $39

GMA Deal: $9 to $19

50%-51% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-shopcouturebrands.com

Soy Logic

Artisanally poured in the US using the high quality waxes and phthalate-free fragrances, Soy Logic Apothecary’s Jar Candles double as a lotion – simply scoop the warmed wax with its spoon, which is included. Each candle has a wood wick that will crackle like burning firewood. Votives are also available. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $45.

CapaBunga: Wine Accessories

Original: $20 to $30

GMA Deal: $10 to $15 per set

50% savings

Valid: 11/29/18

gma-capabunga.com

Capabunga

Invented by winemakers in California, CapaBunga wine caps reseal your wine so you can store open bottles on their side without leaking. This assortment of wine accessories also includes CapaBubbles, which keep your favorite prosecco, champagne or sparkling wine fresh for up to a week by turning your bottle into a screwcap. GlassWhere is also included in this deal, which identifies your wine glass – stemmed or stemless. Shipping is $3 or free for orders over $20.

