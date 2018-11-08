Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on gifts you'll want to buy for all your friends and family, and even yourself, this holiday season.

Score big savings on everything from Amelia Rose jewelry and bkr glass water bottles to clothing, beauty treatments and more.

The deals start at just $5 and they are all at least 50 percent off.

bkr: Glass Water Bottles

Original: $28 to $48

GMA Deal: $14 to $24

50% savings

Valid: 11/8/18

gma-bkr.com

Bkr

Skip disposable plastic bottles and reach for a bkr instead. Bkr's beautifully designed glass water bottles are great for work, gym, on your nightstand or simply for carrying around every day. The bottles are lightweight and feature a silicone holder in vibrant colors and fun styles. Each bottle is dishwasher safe and includes a no-leak cap with silicone seal. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.

YouTheFan: The #1 Oven Mitt

Original: $16

GMA Deal: $8

50% savings

Valid: 11/8/18

gma-youthefan.com

YouTheFan

Show off your team or personal pride while in the kitchen or outside grilling. YouTheFan’s #1 Oven Mitt combines the iconic image of the foam finger and your favorite team’s logo to create this premium, heat-resistant, quilted cotton mitt. Its unique opposable thumb design creates a superb grip and the machine washable material makes cleaning easy. The #1 Oven Mitt is available for major sports leagues, branches of the military and other popular designs such as “#1 Mom” and “#1 Dad.” Shipping is $5.99.

Amelia Rose: Assorted Earrings

Original: $60 to $110

GMA Deal: $29 to $39

50%-65% savings

Valid: 11/8/18

ameliarose-gma.com

Amelia Rose

This collection of all-new earrings from Amelia Rose takes you from day to night with a rainbow of beautiful colors and styles. This assortment includes a mix of classic styles as well as bigger statement designs. There are dozens of options to choose from, which include peach quartz, sapphire quartz, yellow quartz, sky blue quartz and sapphire blue quartz. Post styles and the signature rounded ear wire styles are available in 14k gold filled or sterling silver. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.

La Cera: Pants, Hoodies & Cardigans

Original: $55 to $87

GMA Deal: $27.50 to $39.50

50%-54% savings

Valid: 11/8/18

gma-lcny.com

La Cera

For over 35 years, La Cera's motto has been "live in comfort." This collection of separates is made in plush knit fabric, which hugs the body like a cloud. These versatile pieces are great for travel, sleep, work, weekends or just lounging at home. Mix and match with cardigans, hoodies, jogger pants or wide leg pants. Available in two rich colors -- heathered denim and heathered grey -- ranging from sizes S to 3X. Shipping is $4.95.

SPONGELLE: Body Wash Infused Buffers

Original: $10 to $28

GMA Deal: $5 to $14

50% savings

Valid: 11/8/18

www.gma-spongelle.com

SPONGELLE

SPONGELLE is the all-in-one beauty treatment. These body wash-infused buffers add a touch of luxury for the bath or shower -- simply wet the buffer and squeeze to release the lather. Ornament styles and scents for men are available in addition to the classic buffers. Also available are Body Lotion and Pedi-Buffers, which gently whisk away dry skin while cleansing. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $50.

ClimateCase: Climate Control Carrier

Original: $35

GMA Deal: $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/8/18

gma-climatecase.com

ClimateCase

Whether you’re in a hot or color climate, ClimateCase will help prevent your phone from overheating or freezing. As seen on the O List, ClimateCase preserves optimal temperature range with its moisture-free, eight-layer cooling and heating system. This is designed to restore an overheated or frozen phone in less than 60 seconds. For cold climates, microwave the empty ClimateCase for about 20 seconds. For warm climates, place your empty ClimateCase in the refrigerator for a few hours until its cold. Shipping is $3.95.

