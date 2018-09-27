'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have home goods, jewelry and more

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have products for you, your home and more.

AfterShokz: Bone Conduction Headphones

Original: $100

GMA Deal: $50

50% savings

Valid: 9/27/18

gma-aftershokz.com



AfterShokz

Be open and hear it all with AfterShokz. The Trekz wireless bone conduction headphones have an open-ear design that offers awareness and comfort while you safely enjoy music and calls. The bone conduction technology delivers music through your cheekbones, ensuring that your ears remain completely open to hearing ambient sounds, which is ideal for when you're on the go. Five colors. Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.95.

Get It Right: Silicone Kitchen Tools

Original: $8 to $17

GMA Deal: $4 to $8.50

50% savings

Valid: 9/27/18

gma-getitright.com

Get It Right

Get It Right silicone tools are made for the modern kitchen and designed to last. Available in vibrant colors, this assortment of tools combines style and function into spatulas, spoonulas (for scraping and scooping), ladles, whisks, baking mats, bottle stoppers, storage lids and "flips" — thin enough to slip under delicate foods and strong enough to lift meat. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $30.

Amelia Rose: Charleston Collection

Original: $60 to $80

GMA Deal: $20 to $29

63%-66% savings

Valid: 9/27/18

ameliarose-gma.com

Amelia Rose

The Charleston Collection is the latest from Amelia Rose, featuring colorful stones in striking settings. Go from day to night with this assortment of necklaces, earrings and rings. Select from a range of quartz colors including light purple, teal, peach, light pink, yellow, sky blue, lime green and clear. Each are accented with pavé crystals in 14k yellow gold plated brass. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.

GENIUS PACK: Hassle-Free Luggage

Original: $78 to $248

GMA Deal: $39 to $124

50% savings

Valid: 9/27/18

gma-geniuspack.com

GENIUS PACK

GENIUS PACK’s mission is to revolutionize the way you travel. Each product is designed with a common goal: make travel more convenient. This assortment of luggage and accessories includes the popular High-Altitude Flight bag, which wraps around the airplane seat so you have quick access to your flight needs, and the Hardside Carry-On Spinner, lightweight luggage featuring 360-degree spinning wheels, secluded laundry compartments and interior category compartments for a think-free packing experience. Shipping is $7.95.

KT TAPE: Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape

Original: $10 to $50

GMA Deal: $5 to $25

50% savings

Valid: 9/27/18

gma-kttape.com

KT TAPE

KT TAPE is an elastic sports tape designed to relieve pain while supporting muscles, tendons and ligaments. It can be applied using simple techniques to help with common pain in the knees, back, shoulders and rotator cuffs. You don’t have to be injured to use KT TAPE; it can also be used to provide support and add comfort. Options include elastic tape, blister treatment patches, wide tape and an ice-heat wrap system. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $30.

TOMMIE COPPER: Compression Apparel & Accessories

Original: $24.50 to $79.50

GMA Deal: $12.25 to $39.75

50% savings

Valid: 9/27/18

gma-tommiecopper.com

TOMMIE COPPER

Tommie Copper is a premium copper-infused compression brand that can be worn all day — for work, sport, rest and play. Tommie Copper calls itself “wearable wellness,” given that its compression benefits are designed to provide relief, recovery, support and comfort. This assortment includes shoulder support shirts, back braces, ankle socks and calf socks. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $60.

