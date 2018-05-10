'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have jewelry, cosmetics and more

Tory Johnson is back with “Deals and Steals,” on must-have jewelry, cosmetics and more.

Score big savings on everything from tools to outsmart aging skin, bath and candle sets whimsical socks.

The deals start at just $5 and all are at least 50 percent off! Shipping is also free on all the deals!

You can now find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

StriVectin: Skincare & Haircare

Original: $23 to $112

GMA Deal: $11 to $56 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-52% savings

Valid: 5/10/18

gma-strivectin.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

StriVectin

Whatever your skin concern – from lines and wrinkles to uneven skin tone and texture, StriVectin has tools designed to empower women to outsmart aging skin. Since 2002, StriVectin has answered the needs of aging and changing skin with smart science and problem-solving formulas that deliver visible results. With award-winning, iconic products like the best-selling TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream, StriVectin targets problem areas to transform the skin. There are over 15 products to choose from. Free shipping!

butter LONDON: Cosmetics & Nail Lacquer

Original: $10 to $39

GMA Deal: $5 to $16 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-60% savings

Valid: 5/10/18

gma-butterlondon.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

butter LONDON

From your lips to your tips, butter LONDON has you covered. This assortment includes a range of cosmetics and nail lacquer including Moonshine Glazen Eye Gloss, BlushClutch Palette, PlushRush Lipstick, Sheer Wisdom Lush Lip Oil and Stroke of Wow Eyeliner. Butter LONDON’s 8-free nail lacquers are highly pigmented for one-stroke coverage and the colors are inspired by the latest trends. Free shipping!

Amazing Cosmetics: Assorted Concealers & Cosmetics

Original: $14 to $42

GMA Deal: $7 to $21 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 5/10/18

gma-amazingcosmetics.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

AmazingCosmetics

Amazing Cosmetics redefines the face of beauty by creating effective, complexion-perfecting products that nourish as they perfect, leaving your skin looking and feeling flawless. Coveted by beauty insiders and trusted by makeup artists for its unbeatable coverage, AmazingCosmetics’ concealers are waterproof and have a creamy texture that blends seamlessly into skin so it doesn’t cake or crease. New Illuminate Eye Primers: anti-aging powerhouses that help blur flaws and boost collagen as it locks in shadow for all-day wear. Plus, Perfection Stick, which eliminates imperfections and makes features pop by creating light and definition where you need it most. Free shipping!

Primal Elements: Bath & Candle Sets

Original: $29 to $63

GMA Deal: $13.50 to $30 + FREE SHIPPING

52%-57% savings

Valid: 5/10/18

gma-primalelements.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Primal Elements

Pamper yourself at home. Primal Elements’ assortment of bath and candle sets come in fun, colorful packaging and feature delicious scents such as Tahitian Vanilla, Grapefruit, Lavender, Juicy Kiwi and Watermelon. A range of sets are available: Bath Bombs, LoofahBar Soaps, Color Bowl Candle, Moisturizing Body Scrub and Soap Bars. Free shipping!

Pink House Style: Assorted Jewelry

Original: $14 to $100

GMA Deal: $7 to $40 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-72% savings

Valid: 5/10/18

gma-pinkhousestyle.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Pink House Style

Accessorize with colorful, lightweight pieces from Pink House Style – perfect for summer styling. Each bead, from the exclusive bracelets sets, is completely handmade on the island of Java and strung on the island of Bali – available in singles or sets of four. Also available are an assortment of silver-tone necklaces, which can be paired with the bracelets or worn on their own, hammered cuffs and hammered earrings. Free shipping!

Sock Art: Whimsical Socks

Original: $15 to $16 per set

GMA Deal: $7.50 to $8 per set + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 5/10/18

gma-sockart.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Sock Art

Skip the traditional sock and go for something that’s sure to prompt a smile. Made with premium yarns and a ribbed cuff for a snug fit for both men and women, these comfortable whimsical socks feature catchy phrases to provide a little humor and fun patterns. Choose from one pair of crew socks or a four-pack of ankle socks. Free shipping!

