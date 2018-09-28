'GMA' Deals and Steals mega-event: Exclusive discounts on 28 must-have items

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on 28 must-have products in a special, mega-"Deals and Steals" event.

Score big savings on everything from jewelry to cosmetics, rain boots, activewear, delicious treats, home goods, purses, haircare products and much, much more.

The deals start at just $3.25, and they are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

1DEA.me: Scratch-Off Maps & Posters

Original: $30 to $56

GMA Deal: $15 to $28 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-1dea.com

1DEA.me

Feel inspired and scratch off (literally) your bucket list or the places you’ve traveled around the country or the glove. Visually awesome options for adults and kids. Free shipping!

The Art of Broth: Sipping Broth

Original: $35

GMA Deal: $17.50 per 20-pack

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-artofbroth.com

The Art of Broth

Delicious and convenient, The Art of Broth takes only three minutes to relax, sip and enjoy. Simply steep the broth bag in hot water in your mug -- just as you would with tea. Chicken flavored, beef bone flavored or vegan vegetable flavored options. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of 2 or more sets.

Bourbon and Boweties: Bangle Bracelets

Original: $22 to $36

GMA Deal: $11 to $18

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-bourbonandboweties.com

Bourbon and Boweties

Handcrafted in the Tampa Bay area of Florida by women makers who work at home, Bourbon and Boweties’ gold plated brass wire-wrapped bangles are adorned with colorful acrylic stones. Mix and match or wear individually. Shipping is $6.99.

Butter LONDON: Cosmetics & Nail Lacquer

Original: $12 to $69

GMA Deal: $6 to $34.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-butterlondon.com

Butter LONDON

From your lips to your tips, butter LONDON has you covered. This large assortment of cosmetics and nail lacquer are formulated with clean, safe and skin pampering ingredients. Free shipping!

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Shaker & Botanical Necklaces

Original: $120 to $145

GMA Deal: $39 each + FREE SHIPPING

73%-77% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-catherineweitzman.com

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry

Designed by hand in Hawaii, Catherine Weitzman’s Botanical Necklaces contain real pressed flowers captured inside a two-sized glass chamber. Crystal Shaker necklaces feature glistening crystals inside the two-sided glass chamber. Each pendant hangs on a cable chain. Free shipping!

ChargeHub: SuperChargers & Cables

Original: $24 to $60

GMA Deal: $12 to $30

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-thechargehub.com

ChargeHub

Convenient for on-the-go or at home, ChargeHub charges up to three, five or seven USB devices simultaneously, utilizing only one wall outlet. Also available are four-packs of lightning and micro USB cables. Shipping is $4.95.

CHILE CRUNCH: 2 or 4 Pack of Chile Crunch

Original: $26 to $52

GMA Deal: $13 to $26 per pack

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-chilecrunch.com

CHILE CRUNCH

Crunchy, smoky and infused with just the right amount of heat, Chile Crunch is the perfect partner for everything from meat, chicken, fish and eggs to pizza, pasta, burgers and tacos. Shipping ranges from $7.95 to $8.95, depending on the size of your order.

The Cottage Greenhouse from Margot Elena: Candles & Body Products

Original: $6.50 to $35

GMA Deal: $3.25 to $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-thecottagegreenhouse.com

The Cottage Greenhouse from Margot Elena

Inspired by fresh, wholesome ingredients, The Cottage Greenhouse’s body collection uses simple, natural ingredients to make skin feel good. Beautifully packaged products include salt scrub, dry body oil, hand cream, face mask, foot cream and candles. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $65.

DAFNI: Hair Straightening Brush

Original: $80 to $100

GMA Deal: $32 to $40

60% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-dafnihairus.com

DAFNI

Achieve a sleek, voluminous blowout look with DAFNI. Featuring ceramic hair straightening heat and technology that’s safer and healthier for your hair, this brush delivers optimal one-stroke performance from root to tip. Shipping is $4.95.

DERMAdoctor: Skincare

Original: $38 to $95

GMA Deal: $19 to $47.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-dermadoctor.com

DERMAdoctor

Dedicated to creating cutting-edge skincare treatments, DERMAdoctor’s products are cruelty-free and dermatologist tested and approved. Face and body products include High Potency Evening Oil, Daily Body Peel and Amethyst Clay Detox Mask. Free shipping!

Fit & Fresh: Lunch Bags & Portion Control Containers

Original: $10 to $60

GMA Deal: $5 to $30

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-fit-fresh.com

Fit & Fresh

Save money and eat healthier on-the-go. Fit & Fresh’s bags include reusable containers in a variety of sizes to store snacks and lunch as well as stylish, insulated lunch bags for all ages. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $50.

FriendshipCollar: Matching Bracelet/Collar Set

Original: $25 to $35

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $17.50 per set

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-friendshipcollar.com

FriendshipCollar

A collar for your pet and a matching bracelet just for you ... because best friends should match! FriendshipCollar’s matching accessories allow you to flaunt your friendship together. Both cat and dog options available. Shipping is $4.99 or free shipping over $50.

From Molly With Love: Facial Skincare, Bath & Body

Original: $10 to $33

GMA Deal: $5 to $16

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-frommollywithlove.com

From Molly With Love

From Molly With Love is an all-natural beauty brand with high-performing artisan skincare and body products, including small-batch face oils, serums, cleansers, clay masks and body scrubs. Shipping is $4.99.

GRIPSTIC: Bag Closure Sets

Original: $19 to $20

GMA Deal: $8 to $10 per set

50%-57% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-gripstic.com

GRIPSTIC

GRIPSTIC keeps plastic bags locked airtight to keep food fresh longer. No more bulky bag clip or clothespin, simply slide the GRIPSTIC onto the bag of cereal, snacks, salads, frozen foods and more. A 12-pack assorted set or three-pack of a heavy-duty handle set for bags up to 50 lbs. such as dog food, cat litter and pavement salts. Shipping is $2.95.

Guard Your ID: ID Roller Sets

Original: $33 to $48

GMA Deal: $16.50 to $20 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-58% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-guardyourid.com

Guard Your ID

Guard Your ID rollers offer peace of mind that your recycled documents are safe from identity thieves. Simply roll the stamp over the text you want to mask on prescription bottles, mail, bills and other sensitive documents. Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to shredding. Each roller is good for approximately 1,000 uses. Free shipping!

INVISASOX: 3-Pack of No-Show Socks

Original: $13

GMA Deal: $7

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-invisasox.com

INVISASOX

INVISASOX was created to end annoying problems like blisters, discomfort and shoe damage that’s the result of wearing no socks. This stretchy sock gives you the look of “no-show” and the flat collar design prevents digging in, making it feel like it’s barely there. Shipping is $2.39 or free for orders over $25.

It’s a 10 Haircare: Haircare & Brushes

Original: $14 to $26

GMA Deal: $7 to $13

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-itsa10haircare.com

Its a 10 Haircare

Female-founded, this professional haircare line offers exceptional 10-in-1 multipurpose products to simplify your routine. The new Blow Dry Collection includes the Split End Mender, Hair Refresher, Glossing Shampoo, Glossing Conditioner Styling Balm, Smoothing Brush and Detangling Brush. Shipping is $3.50.

K.Carroll Accessories: Jackie Satchel

Original: $50

GMA Deal: $20

59% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-kcarroll.com

K.Carroll Accessories

K.Carroll’s classic Jackie Satchel provides style, organization and privacy. Designed with detailed studs and a detachable shoulder strap, the Jackie Satchel also includes three built-in RFID protected card sleeves. 10 colors/patterns to choose from. Shipping is $6.95.

LiLiPi: Custom Shaped Pillows

Original: $60

GMA Deal: $30 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-lilipibrand.com

LiLiPi

Handcrafted in Chicago, LiLiPi, which stands for “lifelike pillows,” makes pillows with meaning and memory -- from a beloved pet to a funny face or even the whole family. Choose your photo, upload it and the artisan team will crop it to a unique cutout shape. Free shipping!

Lulu Dharma: Jacquard Weekender

Original: $108

GMA Deal: $39

64% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gmaluludharma.com

Lulu Dharma

Add a bit of flare to your next weekend escape. The Jacquard Weekender includes a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, water-resistant interior lining and its dimensions are TSA-compliant as carry-on luggage. Five color combinations. Shipping is $6.95.

Luvsy: Travel Pillows & Blankets

Original: $25 to $35

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $17.50

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-luvsy.com

Luvsy

Great for cozy playtime, sleep time or anytime, Luvsy’s travel pillows and blankets are for boys and girls. The super soft blankets in unicorns and princess dresses, as well as flip styles such as lion/panther and astronaut/alien. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $35.

Mamie’s Pies: Pocket Pie Variety 12-Pack

Original: $60

GMA Deal: $30 per 12-pack

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-mamiespies.com

Mamies Pies

Founded by a single mom and named an Oprah magazine favorite, Mamie’s pocket pies are made with all-natural ingredients and no preservatives. These single-serving pies feature Mamie’s signature melt-in-your-mouth flaky crust and are full of delicious fresh fruit. This variety pack includes apple, pumpkin, cherry and blueberry. In order to ensure freshness, the pies are shipped frozen on dry ice. Shipping is $14.95.

mophie: Charging Base & Battery Cases

Original: $40 to $100

GMA Deal: $20 to $50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-mophie.com

mophie

Forget the fear of your phone losing power while on-the-go – mophie’s cases, from one of the leading brands in mobile power, charge your phone and provide high-impact protection. Free shipping!

RBX Active: Assorted Activewear

Original: $25 to $43

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $21.50

50% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-rbxactive.com

RBX Active

Whether you’re hitting the gym, running errands or hanging out, RBX Active makes it easy to be comfortable and stylish with its assortment of on-trend activewear. Sizes range from SMALL to 3X. Shipping is $2.99 or free for orders over $50.

Rockflowerpaper: Plaid Wraps

Original: $49

GMA Deal: $20

59% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-rockflowerpaper.com

Rockflowerpaper

Rockflowerpaper’s Plaid Wrap is a go-to piece to keep you cozy all season long. Super soft and accented with tassels, wear this over the shoulders as a wrap or as a scarf. Four colors. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $50.

ROMA Boots: Rain Boots

Original: $59 to $119

GMA Deal: $29 to $50

50% to 58% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-romaboots.com

ROMA Boots

Keep dry in style and do good at the same time with ROMA, the company that combines fashion with philanthropy by donating a pair of boots for each sold. Choose lace-up, mid and short styles in shiny or matte colors. Sizes range from 6 to 11. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.

trèStiQue: Assorted Cosmetics

Original: $19 to $117

GMA Deal: $9.50 to $55

50%-53% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-trestique.com

treStiQue

trèStiQue simplifies how you use and apply makeup with its 2-in-1 products created with high-performance formulas and twist-on/twist-off tools. Refresh your look with the concealers/correctors, highlight sticks, eye pencils and shadows, lip crayons, cheek duets and more. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $30.

WOLF: Jewelry & Travel Leather Cases

Original: $49 to $215

GMA Deal: $22 to $79 + FREE SHIPPING

55%-63% savings

Valid: 9/28/18

gma-wolf1834.com

WOLF

Safely store your jewelry and watches in style with WOLF, named in Oprah magazine favorite. This line of luxury leather goods fashionably secures your valuables, whether traveling or sitting on your dresser at home. Free shipping!

