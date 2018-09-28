'GMA' Deals and Steals mega-event: Exclusive discounts on 28 must-have items

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on 28 must-have products in a special, mega-"Deals and Steals" event.
Score big savings on everything from jewelry to cosmetics, rain boots, activewear, delicious treats, home goods, purses, haircare products and much, much more.
The deals start at just $3.25, and they are all at least 50 percent off.
Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.
Deal Details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
1DEA.me: Scratch-Off Maps & Posters
Original: $30 to $56
GMA Deal: $15 to $28 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-1dea.com
Feel inspired and scratch off (literally) your bucket list or the places you’ve traveled around the country or the glove. Visually awesome options for adults and kids. Free shipping!
The Art of Broth: Sipping Broth
Original: $35
GMA Deal: $17.50 per 20-pack
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-artofbroth.com
Delicious and convenient, The Art of Broth takes only three minutes to relax, sip and enjoy. Simply steep the broth bag in hot water in your mug -- just as you would with tea. Chicken flavored, beef bone flavored or vegan vegetable flavored options. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of 2 or more sets.
Bourbon and Boweties: Bangle Bracelets
Original: $22 to $36
GMA Deal: $11 to $18
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-bourbonandboweties.com
Handcrafted in the Tampa Bay area of Florida by women makers who work at home, Bourbon and Boweties’ gold plated brass wire-wrapped bangles are adorned with colorful acrylic stones. Mix and match or wear individually. Shipping is $6.99.
Butter LONDON: Cosmetics & Nail Lacquer
Original: $12 to $69
GMA Deal: $6 to $34.50 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-butterlondon.com
From your lips to your tips, butter LONDON has you covered. This large assortment of cosmetics and nail lacquer are formulated with clean, safe and skin pampering ingredients. Free shipping!
Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Shaker & Botanical Necklaces
Original: $120 to $145
GMA Deal: $39 each + FREE SHIPPING
73%-77% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-catherineweitzman.com
Designed by hand in Hawaii, Catherine Weitzman’s Botanical Necklaces contain real pressed flowers captured inside a two-sized glass chamber. Crystal Shaker necklaces feature glistening crystals inside the two-sided glass chamber. Each pendant hangs on a cable chain. Free shipping!
ChargeHub: SuperChargers & Cables
Original: $24 to $60
GMA Deal: $12 to $30
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-thechargehub.com
Convenient for on-the-go or at home, ChargeHub charges up to three, five or seven USB devices simultaneously, utilizing only one wall outlet. Also available are four-packs of lightning and micro USB cables. Shipping is $4.95.
CHILE CRUNCH: 2 or 4 Pack of Chile Crunch
Original: $26 to $52
GMA Deal: $13 to $26 per pack
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-chilecrunch.com
Crunchy, smoky and infused with just the right amount of heat, Chile Crunch is the perfect partner for everything from meat, chicken, fish and eggs to pizza, pasta, burgers and tacos. Shipping ranges from $7.95 to $8.95, depending on the size of your order.
The Cottage Greenhouse from Margot Elena: Candles & Body Products
Original: $6.50 to $35
GMA Deal: $3.25 to $17.50
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-thecottagegreenhouse.com
Inspired by fresh, wholesome ingredients, The Cottage Greenhouse’s body collection uses simple, natural ingredients to make skin feel good. Beautifully packaged products include salt scrub, dry body oil, hand cream, face mask, foot cream and candles. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $65.
DAFNI: Hair Straightening Brush
Original: $80 to $100
GMA Deal: $32 to $40
60% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-dafnihairus.com
Achieve a sleek, voluminous blowout look with DAFNI. Featuring ceramic hair straightening heat and technology that’s safer and healthier for your hair, this brush delivers optimal one-stroke performance from root to tip. Shipping is $4.95.
DERMAdoctor: Skincare
Original: $38 to $95
GMA Deal: $19 to $47.50 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-dermadoctor.com
Dedicated to creating cutting-edge skincare treatments, DERMAdoctor’s products are cruelty-free and dermatologist tested and approved. Face and body products include High Potency Evening Oil, Daily Body Peel and Amethyst Clay Detox Mask. Free shipping!
Fit & Fresh: Lunch Bags & Portion Control Containers
Original: $10 to $60
GMA Deal: $5 to $30
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-fit-fresh.com
Save money and eat healthier on-the-go. Fit & Fresh’s bags include reusable containers in a variety of sizes to store snacks and lunch as well as stylish, insulated lunch bags for all ages. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $50.
FriendshipCollar: Matching Bracelet/Collar Set
Original: $25 to $35
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $17.50 per set
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-friendshipcollar.com
A collar for your pet and a matching bracelet just for you ... because best friends should match! FriendshipCollar’s matching accessories allow you to flaunt your friendship together. Both cat and dog options available. Shipping is $4.99 or free shipping over $50.
From Molly With Love: Facial Skincare, Bath & Body
Original: $10 to $33
GMA Deal: $5 to $16
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-frommollywithlove.com
From Molly With Love is an all-natural beauty brand with high-performing artisan skincare and body products, including small-batch face oils, serums, cleansers, clay masks and body scrubs. Shipping is $4.99.
GRIPSTIC: Bag Closure Sets
Original: $19 to $20
GMA Deal: $8 to $10 per set
50%-57% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-gripstic.com
GRIPSTIC keeps plastic bags locked airtight to keep food fresh longer. No more bulky bag clip or clothespin, simply slide the GRIPSTIC onto the bag of cereal, snacks, salads, frozen foods and more. A 12-pack assorted set or three-pack of a heavy-duty handle set for bags up to 50 lbs. such as dog food, cat litter and pavement salts. Shipping is $2.95.
Guard Your ID: ID Roller Sets
Original: $33 to $48
GMA Deal: $16.50 to $20 + FREE SHIPPING
50%-58% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-guardyourid.com
Guard Your ID rollers offer peace of mind that your recycled documents are safe from identity thieves. Simply roll the stamp over the text you want to mask on prescription bottles, mail, bills and other sensitive documents. Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to shredding. Each roller is good for approximately 1,000 uses. Free shipping!
INVISASOX: 3-Pack of No-Show Socks
Original: $13
GMA Deal: $7
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-invisasox.com
INVISASOX was created to end annoying problems like blisters, discomfort and shoe damage that’s the result of wearing no socks. This stretchy sock gives you the look of “no-show” and the flat collar design prevents digging in, making it feel like it’s barely there. Shipping is $2.39 or free for orders over $25.
It’s a 10 Haircare: Haircare & Brushes
Original: $14 to $26
GMA Deal: $7 to $13
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-itsa10haircare.com
Female-founded, this professional haircare line offers exceptional 10-in-1 multipurpose products to simplify your routine. The new Blow Dry Collection includes the Split End Mender, Hair Refresher, Glossing Shampoo, Glossing Conditioner Styling Balm, Smoothing Brush and Detangling Brush. Shipping is $3.50.
K.Carroll Accessories: Jackie Satchel
Original: $50
GMA Deal: $20
59% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-kcarroll.com
K.Carroll’s classic Jackie Satchel provides style, organization and privacy. Designed with detailed studs and a detachable shoulder strap, the Jackie Satchel also includes three built-in RFID protected card sleeves. 10 colors/patterns to choose from. Shipping is $6.95.
LiLiPi: Custom Shaped Pillows
Original: $60
GMA Deal: $30 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-lilipibrand.com
Handcrafted in Chicago, LiLiPi, which stands for “lifelike pillows,” makes pillows with meaning and memory -- from a beloved pet to a funny face or even the whole family. Choose your photo, upload it and the artisan team will crop it to a unique cutout shape. Free shipping!
Lulu Dharma: Jacquard Weekender
Original: $108
GMA Deal: $39
64% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gmaluludharma.com
Add a bit of flare to your next weekend escape. The Jacquard Weekender includes a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, water-resistant interior lining and its dimensions are TSA-compliant as carry-on luggage. Five color combinations. Shipping is $6.95.
Luvsy: Travel Pillows & Blankets
Original: $25 to $35
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $17.50
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-luvsy.com
Great for cozy playtime, sleep time or anytime, Luvsy’s travel pillows and blankets are for boys and girls. The super soft blankets in unicorns and princess dresses, as well as flip styles such as lion/panther and astronaut/alien. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $35.
Mamie’s Pies: Pocket Pie Variety 12-Pack
Original: $60
GMA Deal: $30 per 12-pack
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-mamiespies.com
Founded by a single mom and named an Oprah magazine favorite, Mamie’s pocket pies are made with all-natural ingredients and no preservatives. These single-serving pies feature Mamie’s signature melt-in-your-mouth flaky crust and are full of delicious fresh fruit. This variety pack includes apple, pumpkin, cherry and blueberry. In order to ensure freshness, the pies are shipped frozen on dry ice. Shipping is $14.95.
mophie: Charging Base & Battery Cases
Original: $40 to $100
GMA Deal: $20 to $50 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-mophie.com
Forget the fear of your phone losing power while on-the-go – mophie’s cases, from one of the leading brands in mobile power, charge your phone and provide high-impact protection. Free shipping!
RBX Active: Assorted Activewear
Original: $25 to $43
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $21.50
50% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-rbxactive.com
Whether you’re hitting the gym, running errands or hanging out, RBX Active makes it easy to be comfortable and stylish with its assortment of on-trend activewear. Sizes range from SMALL to 3X. Shipping is $2.99 or free for orders over $50.
Rockflowerpaper: Plaid Wraps
Original: $49
GMA Deal: $20
59% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-rockflowerpaper.com
Rockflowerpaper’s Plaid Wrap is a go-to piece to keep you cozy all season long. Super soft and accented with tassels, wear this over the shoulders as a wrap or as a scarf. Four colors. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $50.
ROMA Boots: Rain Boots
Original: $59 to $119
GMA Deal: $29 to $50
50% to 58% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-romaboots.com
Keep dry in style and do good at the same time with ROMA, the company that combines fashion with philanthropy by donating a pair of boots for each sold. Choose lace-up, mid and short styles in shiny or matte colors. Sizes range from 6 to 11. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.
trèStiQue: Assorted Cosmetics
Original: $19 to $117
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $55
50%-53% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-trestique.com
trèStiQue simplifies how you use and apply makeup with its 2-in-1 products created with high-performance formulas and twist-on/twist-off tools. Refresh your look with the concealers/correctors, highlight sticks, eye pencils and shadows, lip crayons, cheek duets and more. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $30.
WOLF: Jewelry & Travel Leather Cases
Original: $49 to $215
GMA Deal: $22 to $79 + FREE SHIPPING
55%-63% savings
Valid: 9/28/18
gma-wolf1834.com
Safely store your jewelry and watches in style with WOLF, named in Oprah magazine favorite. This line of luxury leather goods fashionably secures your valuables, whether traveling or sitting on your dresser at home. Free shipping!
