'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have products for $20 and under

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have products that that are all $20 and under.

Score big savings on everything from wrist wallets and armbands to quick-drying sponges, bags and more.

The deals start at just $4 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

All photos are courtesy of the company.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

Sprigs: Wrist Wallets & Armbands

Original: $20 to $24

GMA Deal: $10 to $12

50% savings

Valid: 8/2/18

gma-sprigs.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Sprigs

Enjoy the outdoors and allow yourself to be hands-free while having all of your essentials at your fingertips. Whether you’re working out, running errands or sightseeing, Sprigs’ accessories allow you to comfortably carry your items securely. The Wrist Wallet has two pockets to store cash, keys, credit cards and phone. The Armband has a form-fitting pouch for your phone and the inner silicone grip keeps it in place. The Carry-All Belt has spacious pockets which is easy to adjust and lightweight. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $30.

HEROCLIP: Assorted Heroclips

Original: $20

GMA Deal: $10

50% savings

Valid: 8/2/18

gma-heroclip.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

HEROCLIP

Clip, hang or hook almost anything, anywhere with this hybrid clip. HEROCLIP is a carabiner-style clip on one end and a hook with a rubber tip for grip on the other. The rotating swivel makes HEROCLIP clipable, hookable and usable for hanging your gear, whether you’re hooking bags to a stroller during a walk or hanging a lantern to a tree branch while camping. The HEROCLIP holds up to 60lbs and folds compact when not in use. Four colors. Shipping is $4.95 or free with the purchase of 2 or more. Limit 5 units per order.

Skura Style: Skrubby Sponges

Original: $12 to $36

GMA Deal: $6 to $18 PER SET + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 8/2/18

gma-skura.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Skura Style

Developed by two women who were disgusted by their dirty kitchen sponges, Skura Style sponges are highly absorbent, quick drying, don’t lose their shape and are virtually odor free. The scrub side is non-abrasive, safe for non-stick cookware, washes and rinses clean. In addition to the happy colors, the monogram fades indicating that it’s time to change the sponge. Choose 4-pack or 12-pack. Free shipping!

Lilly Brush: Forever Furless & Pet Detailer

Original: $10 to $29

GMA Deal: $5 to $14.50

50% savings

Valid: 8/2/18

gma-lillybrush.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Lilly Brush

Give fur, dander and lint the brush off with this pet hair remover. For households with four legged friends, spare your clothes, curtains, bedding and furniture from unwanted fur. Making cleaning up a snap, the specially engineered nylon bristles are gentle enough for any fabric you’re brushing. There are four products: Forever Furless Brush, Mini Brush, Auto Pet Hair Detailer and Mini Detailer. Limit 2 per order. Shipping is $3.99.

Monkey Mat: Original, Mega, Quilted & Plush Monkey Mat

Original: $8 to $40

GMA Deal: $4 to $20

50% savings

Valid: 8/2/18

gma-monkeymat.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Monkey Mat

No more bulky blankets. Monkey Mat is the versatile portable floor for both indoor and outdoor use. As seen on ABC’s "Shark Tank," Monkey Mat provides a clean surface that you can use anywhere – from the park to outdoor events to the living room or airport floor. Monkey Mat is easy to take everywhere since it folds into its compact pouch. The mat features a center tab so you can attach and store important items such as keys. Shipping is $5.99.

K.Carroll Accessories: Elizabeth Satchel

Original: $45

GMA Deal: $20

55% savings

Valid: 8/2/18

gma-kcarroll.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

K.Carroll Accessories

K. Carroll’s Elizabeth Satchel is the ideal size for when you need a little more than the essentials but don’t want to carry a large bag. With two dividing zipper pockets, you’ll be able to easily stay organized with three separate compartments inside, including four RFID protected card slots. The detachable strap allows you to wear it as a crossbody. Eight colors from neutrals to brights. Shipping is $5.95.

Find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” every Thursday on our special “Deals” website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.