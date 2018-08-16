'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have products with free shipping

Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have strollers, skin care products, jewelry and more.

Shipping is free on all the products!

The deals start at just $9 and are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

Maclaren: Buggies

Original: $200 to $350

GMA Deal: $100 to $175 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 8/16/18

gma-maclaren.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Maclaren

Maclaren’s products are timeless and artful with the careful blend of style and functionality. This assortment of strollers includes options that provide flexibility and support without weighing you down. For singles or twins, Maclaren offers a range of styles to fit your lifestyle, including features such as waterproof sun canopy, shock-absorbing 4-wheel suspension and lockable wheels, and multi-position recline seats. Free shipping!

dr. brandt skincare: Skincare

Original: $42 to $110

GMA Deal: $21 to $55 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-54% savings

Valid: 8/16/18

gma-drbrandtskincare.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

dr. brandt skincare

As seen in major beauty retailers, Dr. Brandt is a premium skincare line developed by a panel of skincare experts to help defy and prevent the signs of aging. This large selection targets a variety of skincare needs including brightening eye areas, smoothing and toning skin and softening the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Free shipping!

gLOVE Treat: Hand & Foot Treatments

Original: $20

GMA Deal: $10 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 8/16/18

gma-glovetreat.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

gLOVE Treat

Glove Treat gives your hands and feet a nourishing spa experience! Simply place the gloves, mitts or boots in the microwave for two minutes, then sit back and relax for 10 minutes as the warm pure paraffin, organic coconut oil, marula oil and soybean oil provide a deep, lasting moisturizing barrier for your hands and feet. The at-home treatment leaves skin soft and smooth for days. Ideal for dry, cracked skin. Free shipping!

Primal Elements: Bath & Body Sets

Original: $29 to $42

GMA Deal: $12 to $20 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-60% savings

Valid: 8/16/18

gma-primalelements.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Primal Elements

Take some time to pamper yourself at home. Primal Elements’ assortment of bath and body products come in fun, colorful packaging and feature delicious scents such as Tahitian Vanilla, Citrus Melonmint, Cupcake, Grapefruit and more. There are a range of sets: Sugar Whip, Bath Bombs, Face Masks, Soap Bars, Loofah Bars and Lip Balms. Free shipping!

TOMMIE COPPER: Compression Apparel & Accessories

Original: $18.50 to $44.50

GMA Deal: $9.25 to $22.25 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 8/16/18

gma-tommiecopper.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Tommie Copper is a premium copper-infused compression brand that can be worn all day – for work, sport, rest and play. Tommie Copper calls itself "wearable wellness," given that its compression benefits are designed to provide relief, recovery, support and comfort. This assortment includes underwear, socks, tank tops and sports bras. Sizes range from S-2XL. Free shipping!

Pink House Style: Bracelet Sets

Original: $20 to $84

GMA Deal: $9 to $25 + FREE SHIPPING

50%-76% savings

Valid: 8/16/18

gma-pinkhousestyle.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Pink House Style

Mix and match with bright pops of color from Pink House Style. Handmade with color coordinated beads and macramé, these bracelet sets feature a pull string clasp, making it easy to put on, take off and achieve the perfect fit. The sets make it easy to keep one for yourself and share with a friend. Over 20 set options, which include crystals, charms, metals and glass beads. Free shipping!

