Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on beauty products and accessories from the hottest brands.

Score big savings on everything from necklaces, bracelets and earrings to lighted mirrors, skincare products, facial devices and more.

The deals start at just $12 and they are all at least 50 percent off.

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Plus, get an exclusive Daily Deal online daily from Tory! Through December 13, you can find a new deal here every day, Monday to Thursday. So, bookmark this page and check back!

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com.

Kate Somerville Skincare: Assorted Skincare

Original: $38 to $95

GMA Deal: $19 to $47.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 11/1/18

gma-katesomerville.com

Kate Somerville Skincare

After opening her iconic skincare clinic in Los Angeles, Kate Somerville has been caring for people’s skin for over 25 years and she has bottled some of Hollywood’s best-kept secrets into her transformative skincare line. As seen in major beauty retailers, this assortment of skincare is designed to transform the skin. Six options from the ExfoliKate and Wrinkle Warrior collections: Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash, Glow Moisturizer, 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer, Eye Visible Dark Circle Eraser and Pink Plumping Mask. Free shipping!

Benefit Cosmetics: Brow Products & Mascaras

Original: $24 to $25

GMA Deal: $12 to $12.50

50% savings

Valid: 11/1/18

gma-benefitcosmetics.com

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics is known for magically transforming brows by instantly shaping and defining with these easy-to-use pencils. The rich, waterproof pencils feature a spoolie-brush to help blend the color. There are two options in a range of colors: Gimme Brow+ Volumizing or Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil. Also available: three different mascaras, each of which are targeted to volumize, curl or lengthen. Limit three units per product per order. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more units.

RIKI LOVES RIKI: Lighted Mirrors

Original: $55 to $495

GMA Deal: $27.50 to $247.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 11/1/18

gma-glamcor.com

RIKI LOVES RIKI

GLAMCOR is a leader in professional beauty lighting and its sister brand RIKI LOVES RIKI is a go-to line for those who appreciate attention to fine detail. Debuting exclusively for GMA viewers, RIKI LOVES RIKI’s mirrors use powerful LEDs, making them the lightest and brightest mirrors. Three styles: RIKI CUTIE is a portable mirror, has a built-in leg stand and two-finger ring so you can easily apply makeup on-the-go. RIKI SKINNY and RIKI TALL both incorporate five stages of dimming and feature a phone clip that mounts onto the mirror, so when connected with Bluetooth, the mirror snaps a picture. Limit two units per product per order. Free shipping!

Michael Todd Beauty: Facial Devices

Original: $89 to $149

GMA Deal: $39.50 to $59.50

50%-59% savings

Valid: 11/1/18

gma-michaeltoddbeauty.com

Michael Todd Beauty

Add to your everyday skincare routine with facial devices from Michael Todd Beauty. This assortment of award-winning devices range from sonic makeup brushes and sonic skin cleansing systems to sonic microdermabrasion systems and sonic dermaplaning systems, which remove dead skin cells and peach fuzz, leaving your skin feeling smooth, soft and radiant. Shipping is $4.99.

marlyn schiff: Bracelets, Necklaces & Drop Earrings

Original: $48 to $88

GMA Deal: $20 to $25

58%-73% savings

Valid: 11/1/18

gma-marlynschiff.com

Marlyn Schiff

marlyn schiff’s sparkly statement jewelry will instantly dress up your look. Wear a single piece or color coordinate the crystal beads to complete the look with all three items. Choose from the line's bestselling drop earring, now in new, festive colors. The bracelet incorporates eight strands for a luxurious layered look. The beaded Y-shaped necklace is accented with a natural stone pendant. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $80.

Pietro NYC: Leather Kendra Bag

Original: $168

GMA Deal: $74

55% savings

Valid: 11/1/18

gma-pietronyc.com

Pietro NYC

Go from day to night with this versatile bag. Made in New York City, Pietro NYC’s Kendra bag is made with soft, genuine leather and can be worn as a fold over clutch, crossbody or shoulder bag with its detachable strap. Each bag has front, back and interior zippered pockets. Seven colors. Limit two units per order. Shipping is $7.95.

