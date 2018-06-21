Tory Johnson has exclusive "Deals and Steals" on must-have beauty and fashion products.

Score big savings on everything from charm necklaces to sunglasses, soy candles, clothes and more.

The deals are all $20 and under and at least 50 percent off.

All photos are courtesy of the company.

Find all of Tory’s "Deals and Steals" on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these website addresses, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify-powered web stores in the links are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

Sun-Staches: Novelty Sunglasses

Original: $10 to $13

GMA Deal: $5 to $6.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/21/18

gma-sunstaches.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Sun-Staches

Create a party anywhere with Sun-Staches. As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Sun-Staches puts a fun spin on traditional eyewear. This assortment of funky sunglasses for all ages features 100 percent UV400 protection lenses. Select from a wide range of styles, which include popular cartoon characters and animals. Shipping is $4.99 and free for orders over $40.

skinnytees: Seamless Tanks, Vests and Cardigans

Original: $28 to $56

GMA Deal: $12 to $20

53%-67% savings

Valid: 6/21/18

gma-skinnytees.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Skinnytees

Skinnytees are a comfortable, closet staple to take you from season to season. The super soft material is stretchy, retains its shape and stays put. It's the perfect mix of nylon and spandex in a longer length so they don't roll up when worn. Dozens of options -- classic camis and tanks, as well as open front vests and lightweight knit cardigans for cool summer nights. Sizes fit up to 24. Shipping is $3.99 or free for orders over $50.

VIM & VIGR: Compression Legwear

Original: $33

GMA Deal: $16.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/21/18

gma-vimvigr.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

VIM & VIGR

VIM & VIGR’s compression legwear is designed to support your legs all day, no matter your activity. By using integrally-knit graduated compression, VIM & VIGR’s socks apply therapeutic pressure that starts at the ankle and gradually eases above. By squeezing the leg from the bottom up, this legwear helps increase circulation in your legs. This assortment for men and women offers mild-moderate compression that’s appropriate for daily wear. Shipping is $4.95 or free with the purchase of 3 or more pairs.

marlyn schiff: Interchangeable Charm Necklaces

Original: $34 to $52

GMA Deal: $12 to $17

63%-70% savings

Valid: 6/21/18

gma-marlynschiff.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Marlyn Schiff

Marlyn Schiff’s charms and necklaces are fun, unique accessories that are interchangeable, giving you the ability to wear each piece multiple ways. Mix and match to create the look that best suits you – select your necklace and then a single or multiple charms. The necklaces can be worn long or short by doubling up. There are a variety of charm shapes including starburst, moon, triangle, bolt and flower. Silver tone and gold tone options available. Charms and necklaces are sold separately. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $80.

Soy Logic Apothecary: Soy Candles

Original: $21 to $36

GMA Deal: $10.50 to $18

50% savings

Valid: 6/21/18

gma-shopcouturebrands.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Soy Logic Apothecary

Beautifully packaged and full of summer fragrance, Soy Logic’s Soy Candles are hand poured with high quality wax. There are two candle styles: Hexagon Travel Jar (4oz, 20 hours of burn time) and Chelsea Jars (11oz, 50 hours of burn time.) Select from a variety of fragrances, including Oakmoss Amber, Green Tea Lavender, Belgian Linen, Himalayan Salt Sage, Island Mango and Valencia Orange. Shipping is $4.95 or free with the purchase of six or more candles.

Hand in Hand Soap: Ultimate Skin Essentials Set

Original: $40

GMA Deal: $20

50% savings

Valid: 6/21/18

gma-handinhandsoap.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Hand in Hand Soap

Hand in Hand Soap prides itself on vegan, cruelty free skincare essentials with a social giveback – buy a bar, give a bar. For every product purchased, Hand in Hand donates one bar of soap and one month of clean water to children in Haiti; over 1 million bars of soap have been donated since 2011. The Ultimate Skin Essentials Set includes three everyday bath & body products: bar soap, sugar scrub and lotion. There are four scents: Coral, Lavender, Orange Blossom or Sea Salt. Shipping is 99 cents.

Find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” every Thursday on our special “Deals” website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: Anyone who needs assistance with a deal can email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.