Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

YouTheFan: The #1 Oven Mitt

Original: $16

GMA Deal: $8

50% savings

Valid: 5/2/18

gma-youthefan.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

YouTheFan

Show off your team pride while in the kitchen or outside grilling. YouTheFan’s #1 Oven Mitt combines the iconic image of the foam finger and your favorite team’s logo to create this premium, heat-resistant, quilted cotton mitt. Its unique opposable thumb design creates a superb grip and the machine washable material makes cleaning easy. The #1 Oven Mitt is available for major sports leagues, branches of the military and other popular designs such as “#1 Mom” and “#1 Dad.” Shipping is $5.99.

Peepers: Readers & Sunglasses

Original: $22

GMA Deal: $11

50% savings

Valid: 5/2/18

gma-peepers.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Peepers

Peepers are known for bold, durable frames and anti-scratch lenses at an affordable price. Seen in retailers nationwide, Peepers is a family-owned company that has also been named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. Choose from a variety of styles and colors across readers, sunreaders, bifocal sunglasses and polarized sunglasses. Shipping is $3.99.

ShoreBags: Totes, Duffels & Boat Bags

Original: $33 to $80

GMA Deal: $16 to $40

50%-52% savings

Valid: 5/2/18

gma-shorebags.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

ShoreBags

Designed and headquartered near the shores of Lake Michigan, ShoreBags are made to reflect an active, outdoor lifestyle where function and form meet. Inspired by the work bags for sailors and fisherman, this assortment of eco-friendly, sustainable bags are manufactured with at least 20% of post-industrial waste. Choose from a Box Tote, Weekender Duffel or Large Classic Boat Bag; each available in a variety of colors. Shipping is $8.99.

Smoking Goose: Assorted Meat Packages

Original: $13 to $16

GMA Deal: $6.50 to $8

50% savings

Valid: 5/2/18

gma-smokinggoose.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Smoking Goose

Using old world craft and new world flavors, Smoking Goose Meatery makes over 40 varieties of slow cured and smoked meats, salumi and sausages in small batches. All Smoking Goose recipes begin on the farm – Smoking Goose works with farmers in Indiana and neighboring states who raise their animals as nature intended. Their commitment to quality, flavor and humane, sustainable farm partners prove true in the taste, as each piece of meat is butchered by and and cured without compound nitrates. Choose from Salame, Capocollo Di Dorman, Smoked Fennel Sausage or Fresh Mexican Chorizo. Shipping starts at $20 given ice packs and coolers required for perishable goods.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.