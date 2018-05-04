Tory Johnson is on the road with “Deals and Steals,” bringing exclusive discounts on must-have products live from Nashville.

Score big savings on everything from cookies to jewelry, table settings and more.

The deals start at just $2.75 and all are at least 50 percent off!

You can now find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

Christie Cookie Co.: Nashville Original or Germantown Favorite

Original: $28 to $88

GMA Deal: $14 to $44

50% savings

Valid: 5/4/18

gma-christiecookies.com

Christie Cookie Co.

Voted Best Cookie in the South by Southern Living, Christie Cookie Co. has been handcrafting their cookies in Nashville for 35 years. There are no compromises or shortcuts – every cookie is baked to order. Each cookie is made with 100 percent real butter, premium ingredients and each batch is hand measured. Each package features a trio of Christie Cookie Co.’s favorites including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia nut. Choose from the Nashville Original, which includes a keepsake tin, or Germantown Favorite, which is packed with 60 cookies. Shipping is $4.99.

State Love Jewelry: Pendants

Original: $60 to $110

GMA Deal: $27 to $49.50

55% savings

Valid: 5/4/18

gma-statelovejewelry.com

State Love Jewelry

Keep a special person, pet or place close to your heart with State Love Jewelry. Handcrafted in the U.S., these matte finish sterling silver or gold vermeil pendants feature your choice of state cutout, pet nose print or the fingerprint of a person you love. Each pendant hangs on an 18” sterling silver chain or 18” gold-filled chain. Each necklace comes packaged in a gift box. Additional charm styles are also available. Shipping is $4.95.

Hester & Cook: Table Settings

Original: $5.50 to $29

GMA Deal: $2.75 to $14.50

50% savings

Valid: 5/4/18

gma-hesterandcook.com

Hester & Cook

Founded by a husband and wife team who had the idea of crafting a doorknob into a bottle stopper, Hester & Cook has now expanded into create products to celebrate traditions and modern living. Made in the USA, this collection of gorgeously crafted paper place mats, table runners and table accents make setting a beautiful table easy and makes cleanup a breeze. There are 3 collections to choose from. Shipping is $6.99.

Southern Firefly Candle Co.: Destination Series

Original: $30

GMA Deal: $15

50% savings

Valid: 5/4/18

gma-southernfirefly.com

Southern Firefly Candle Co.

Southern Firefly Candle Co. began when the Ainsworth family began making candles in their home kitchen. Since then, they have perfected these eco-friendly, soy wax candles. These luxury candles are made with clean ingredients, meaning they are free of dyes or additives. Made by hand in Nashville, this assortment of fragrances includes 14 oz glass candles, which have a burn time of 50 hours. The Destination Series includes fragrances that represent all 50 states. Limit 1 unit per order. Shipping is $6.50.

