'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have wine bags, Tervis cups and more

Tervis: Drinkware & Straws

Original: $4 to $38

GMA Deal: $2 to $19

50% savings

Valid: 9/6/18

gma-tervis.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Tervis

Replace single-use bottles with drinkware from Tervis that's microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. Tervis products keep drinks cold or hot longer and they don't sweat. This assortment of handcrafted, insulated and stainless drinkware features fun designs and phrases ranging from sports teams to fall and Halloween. Also available: reusable straw sets, which are sold in a set of 6 and come in 9-inch and 11-inch options. Shipping is $5.

etee: Food Wrap Sets

Original: $18 to $48 PER SET

GMA Deal: $9 to $24 PER SET

50% savings

Valid: 9/6/18

gma-etee.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

etee

etee -- which stands for "everything touches everything else" -- was created when the founder wanted to get single-use plastics off of food. etee's reusable and biodegradable food wraps are made of certified organic cotton and hemp blended fabric that is infused with organic beeswax, tree resin, jojoba oil, cinnamon and clove essential oils and a touch of non-GMO soy wax. These wraps keep produce, sandwiches, snacks and treats fresh simply by wrapping them in a ball and warming them with your hands. Shipping is $3.95.

Stasher: Sets of Reusable Bags

Original: $20 to $40 per set

GMA Deal: $10 to $20 per set

50% savings

Valid: 9/6/18

gma-stasherbag.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Stasher

Cook it, freeze it and store it with Stasher. These durable, reusable bags can safely go from freezer to stove top, microwave to dishwasher. Stasher bags are great for marinating, meal prep, cooking and storing leftovers. The pinch-press seal is designed to be airtight to keep food fresh and prevent freezer burn. Snack-, sandwich- and half-gallon-size bags available. Each sold in a set of 2. Shipping is $5.95.

ShoreBags: Grocery Totes & Wine Bags

Original: $18 to $40

GMA Deal: $9 to $20

50% savings

Valid: 9/6/18

gma-shorebags.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

ShoreBags

Go from supermarket to running errands with ShoreBags’ durable totes and market bags. Made from eco-friendly and sustainable jute and canvas, these are strong and stylish. The genuine leather handles and golden fabric with laminated food-grade lining make them ideal for hauling groceries. Market totes and coordinating wine bags are made of heavyweight cotton canvas from recycled content. The wine bags include a cotton piece that Velcros in place to keep the bottles from clanking together. Shipping is $8.99 or free for orders of more than $100.

rockflowerpaper: Blu Bag Sets & Travel Cubes

Original: $33 to $55

GMA Deal: $16.50 to $27.50

50% savings

Valid: 9/6/18

gma-rockflowerpaper.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Rockflowerpaper

Strong, fun and reusable, rockflowerpaper’s Blu Bags are lightweight, all-purpose bag sets that can be rolled up for easy storage when not in use -- store them in your desk, car, luggage or handbag. Each bag features a different pattern, holds up to 50 pounds and is machine washable. Also available: Travel Cube Sets, which are great for replacing plastic bags to organize travel essentials. They are also ideal for storing shoes or dirty laundry on the go. Shipping is $4 or free for orders of at least $50.

Primal Elements: Shampoo & Conditioner Bars

Original: $9 each

GMA Deal: $4 each

55% savings

Valid: 9/6/18

gma-primalelements.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Primal Elements

Eliminate the waste of shampoo and conditioner bottles by going for bars instead. Primal Elements' bars clean hair just like traditional liquid shampoo and conditioner and provide a luxurious lather. Simply wet the shampoo bar and massage into hair and repeat the same process with the conditioner bar. Seven fragrances: Honey Almond, Facets of the Sea, Island Sands, Tahitian Vanilla, White Flowers, Rosemary Mint and Bamboo Charcoal. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $45.

