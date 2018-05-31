Tory Johnson is back with “Deals and Steals” on must-have products for summer.

Score big savings on everything from a sarong that doubles as a beach towel to hammocks and more.

The deals start at just $18 and all are at least 50 percent off!

You can now find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” on the special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Tune into "Good Morning America" Friday, June 1, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET for even more Deals and Steals for summer!

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

Brandless: Summer Bundles

Original: $36

GMA Deal: $18 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 5/31/18

gma-brandless.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)



Brandless

Summer means snacks! Brandless is the place for better everyday essentials at fair prices. These specially curated bundles feature summer essentials. Summer Snacks (12 products including sea salt pita chips, organic beef jerky, applesauce pouches); Summer Entertaining (13 products including plates, napkins, assorted condiments); or Home Goods & Personal Care (12 products including body scrub, hand soap, lip balm, dish soap). For every order, Brandless donates a meal to Feeding America to feed the hungry and homeless in this country. Free shipping!

Simple Sarongs: Beach Towel/Cover-up

Original: $48 to $54

GMA Deal: $24 to $27

50% savings

Valid: 5/31/18

simplesarongs-gma.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)



Simple Sarongs

Boost poolside confidence with this functional and fashionable cover-up sarong that doubles as a full size beach towel. Invented by a mom who was tired of trying to quickly wrap a beach towel and keep it in place, Simple Sarongs’ clever placement of buttons and buttonholes along the length of the towel securely wraps and fastens in a flattering way. There are 10 patterns in two sizes, which fit XS to 3X. Shipping is $5.95.

Lulu Dharma: Color Block Overnight Bag

Original: $88

GMA Deal: $38

57% savings

Valid: 5/31/18

gmaluludharma.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)



Lulu Dharma

Bold and beautiful, Lulu Dharma’s Color Block Canvas Overnight Bag is great for storing everything for your next weekend getaway. Featuring gold-tone hardware, protective feet and a removable/adjustable crossbody strap, this color block style is available in five colors. The interior zip pocket and side pockets keep smaller items at easy reach. Shipping is $6.95 or free with the purchase of 3 or more bags.

Yellow Leaf Hammocks: Assorted Hammocks

Original: $169 to $299

GMA Deal: $84.50 to $149.50

50% savings

Valid: 5/31/18

gma-yellowleafhammocks.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Yellow Leaf

Make every summer day a staycation when you lounge in extreme comfort with super-soft hammocks that are engineered to contour your body and stretch out to share without flipping. Yellow Leaf Hammocks are handwoven by artisans and signed by the weaver who made it. They’re weather-safe – you can leave them out all season and the colors won’t fade. There are a variety of options: Signature Hammocks, Cotton Rock Hammocks and Hanging Chair Hammocks. Stands not included. Shipping is $9.45.

