Gorgeous on-the-go: Best beauty buys to stash in your bag

If you're dashing to work and need to shave minutes off your morning regime, these toteable goodies will make you gorgeous on-the-go.

Here are our picks of busy girl beauty products that'll save you in a pinch.

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

The Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30

Birchbox

Glow up with the Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint sold on Birchbox.com. The rollerball application delivers a preservative-free foundation with ingredients like avocado, mandarin, grapeseed oils as well as SPF 30 protection.

Daisy by Marc Jacobs roller perfume

Sephora

Daisy by Marc Jacobs is classic and light to keep you fresh midday. Available on Sephora.com.

The Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm

Target

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm will enhance your pout in six rosy shades. Sold on Target.com.

Grab & Go Ponytail Holders

Nordstrom

Throw a braid or pretty pony up in one of L. Erickson's Grab & Go Set of shimmery holders. Grab a pack from Nordstrom.com.

The Cutex Swipe and Go Non-Acetone Remover Pads

Walmart

When there's no time for mani touch-ups, Cutex's non-acetone remover pads will help you part ways with chipped polish. They're individually wrapped making them perfect to grab and go. Get them on Walmart.com.

'purity made simple' one-step facial cleansing cloths

Nordstrom

Wipe away impurities with philosophy's "purity made simple" one-step facial cleansing cloths. Toss them in your work or gym bag for oil-free skin wherever you go. Buy on Nordstrom.com.

Wet Brush Mini Pop Fold

Target

This popable, Wet Brush Mini allows for pain-free detangling. Purchase on Nordstrom.com.

Drybar's dry shampoo

Nordstrom

Prolong your blowout or freshen your locks in-between washes with Drybar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo from Nordstrom.com.