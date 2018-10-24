These Halloween pet costumes are so frigging cute, your social media following will thank you

Oct 24, 2018, 3:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Puppy Love Groom Dog CostumeSpirit Halloween
Puppy Love Groom Dog Costume

It's that time of year again, where ghosts and ghouls will roam the streets for Halloween.

But there will also be the cutest pups you've ever seen dressed up as Deadpool or a dinosaur, or a million other adorable outfits that you'll want to be sure to get your pet before the end of the week.

(MORE: Win your Halloween bash with these new costume arrivals for 2018)

So, grab the costume that you think best personifies your furry buddy and get your Instagram filter ready, because your friends and followers will laugh so hard till they cry. Instant likes!

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Animal Planet Raptor pet costume
Price: $25.31

PHOTO: Animal Planet Raptor Pet CostumeTrendy Halloween
Animal Planet Raptor Pet Costume

Where's Waldo
Price: $4.95

PHOTO: Wheres Waldo Pet CostumeTrendy Halloween
Where's Waldo Pet Costume

'Barkfest at Sniffanys'
Price: $5.25 - $5.99

PHOTO: Barkfest at Sniffanys Pet CostumeTrendy Halloween
Barkfest at Sniffanys Pet Costume

Teddy Bear Pup
Price: $16.00 - $20.00

PHOTO: Teddy Bear Pup Pet CostumeTrendy Halloween
Teddy Bear Pup Pet Costume

'Star Wars' Stormtrooper
Price: $6.00 - $6.75

PHOTO: Star Wars Stormtrooper Pet CostumeTrendy Halloween
Star Wars Stormtrooper Pet Costume

UPS Pal
Price: $24.99

PHOTO: UPS Pal Dog Pet CostumeSpirit Halloween
UPS Pal Dog Pet Costume

Batman
Price: $21.99

PHOTO: Batman Pet Costume - DC ComicsSpirit Halloween
Batman Pet Costume - DC Comics

Shark
Price: $19.99

PHOTO: Shark Pet CostumeSpirit Halloween
Shark Pet Costume

Puppy love groom
Price: $21.98

PHOTO: Puppy Love Groom Dog CostumeSpirit Halloween
Puppy Love Groom Dog Costume

'Deadpool'
Price: $4.50 - $5.25

PHOTO: Walking Deadpool Pet CostumeTrendy Halloween
Walking Deadpool Pet Costume

Scorpion dog
Price: $9.99-$49.99

PHOTO: Scorpion Dog CostumeHalloweenCostumes.com
Scorpion Dog Costume

'Wonder Woman'
Price: $9.99-$16.99

PHOTO: Wonder Woman Pet CostumeHalloweenCostumes.com
Wonder Woman Pet Costume

K-9 police car
Price: $19.99-$29.99

PHOTO: K-9 Police Car Dog CostumeHalloweenCostumes.com
K-9 Police Car Dog Costume

Elf pup
Price: $19.99-$24.99

PHOTO: Elf Pup Dog CostumeHalloweenCostumes.com
Elf Pup Dog Costume

'Star Wars' Dewback rider
Price: $19.99

PHOTO: Dewback Pet CostumeHalloweenCostumes.com
Dewback Pet Costume

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm.

Comments