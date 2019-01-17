Indie Beauty Expo's 'Best in Show' 2018 winners include Hum Nutrition, Apoem and more

This year, "Good Morning America" is bringing you the exclusive Indie Beauty Expo's "Best in Show" 2018 winners.

Indie Beauty Expo was founded by celebrity esthetician Jillian Wright and entrepreneur Nader Naeymi-Rad in 2015 to "recognize, showcase and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them." The expo started in New York and has since been expanded to Los Angeles, Dallas and London.

Wright told "GMA" her goal is to get, "better made beauty into the hands of more people at all different price points."

She also hopes the expos are a place to, "educate people on how they can upgrade their skin care and body routine without necessarily breaking the bank."

More than 280 brands and 350 products were nominated for the 30 categories, from best moisturizer to best clean ingredient brand.

The nominees were selected from those exhibited at the 2018 Indie Beauty Expo shows in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York or London.

According to the Indie Beauty Media Group, a panel of professional beauty experts evaluated the products based on, "functionality, efficacy, texture, durability, packaging, scent, ingredients, performance, design and social responsibility."

BEST BAR SOAP

Winner: Level Naturals

Nominees: Ari Rose™, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Cosmydor, Indie Goat Soap, The Seaweed Bath Company, Vervan, Woodlot

BEST BATH PRODUCT

Winner: HoneyBelle

Nominees: Enfusia, Holistic Hemp Company, Kanya Life, Laki Naturals, Level Naturals, Magic Organic Apothecary, Makana, Olverum, Shea Terra Organics, The Seaweed Bath Company, Verdant Alchemy

BEST BODY MOISTURIZER

Winner: Restorsea

Nominees: Ayuna, Basd Bodycare, Ellie Bianca, Kanya Life, Kreyol Essence, Mademoiselle Provence, Max and Me, Olive + M, OSEA Malibu, Pistache

BEST BODY SCRUB

Winner: SpaRitual

Nominees: Evolve Beauty, First Salt After Rain, Fytt Beauty, Laki Naturals, Sumbody, True Wild Botanics, Visha

BEST CLEAN INGREDIENT BRAND

Winner: Province Apothecary

Nominees: Au Naturale Cosmetics, Ayuna, Blüh Alchemy, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Ere Perez, Ethique, Fitglow Beauty, Innersense Organic,Beauty, Kaibae, Kanai, Max and Me, Pangea Organics, Shaffali, Shea Terra Organics, Tracie Martyn, YuYo Botantics

BEST COLOR COSMETICS

Winner: Ere Perez

Nominees: Ellis Faas, Fitglow Beauty, Gabriel Cosmetics, Hue Noir, Jane Iredale, Jet Cosmetics, RealHer, Rouge Bunny Rouge, Saint Cosmetics, Sarya, STARE Cosmetics, The Organic Skin Co

BEST DEODORANT

Winner: Brother’s Artisan Oil

Nominees: Black Chicken Remedies, Cleo & Coco, EiR NYC, Ethique, Everyday for Everybody, Evolve Beauty, FatCo, Honestly Phresh, Kanai, LaVigne Natural Skincare, Little Moon Essentials, Smarty Pits, Sumbody, Type A, WAY OF WILL, Zatik

BEST EYE MAKEUP

Winner: Elate

Nominees: Able, Au Naturale Cosmetics, Clove + Hallow, Ere Perez, Fitglow, Jane Iredale, RealHer, Saint Cosmetics, Sarya

BEST EYE TREATMENT

Winner: Beauty By Earth

Nominees: Anjali MD, Blüh Alchemy, Circ cell, Herbal Dynamics Beauty, Jenetiqa, Olive + M, Restorsea, Zatik

BEST FACE MASK

Winner: Apoem

Nominees: Aveseena, Cocoon Apothecary, Evolve Beauty, Herbal Dynamics Beauty, Lovinah, O’o Hawaii, Pangea Organics, Ranavat Botanics, Shaffali, Shunly, SpaScriptions, taila, Terra Beauty Bars

BEST FACIAL CLEANSER

Winner: Crave Skincare, Code of Harmony

Nominees: Alder New York, Amaranthum, Bryt Skincare, Coco Ensoleille, Emma Hardie, FREEDOM Naturals, Moss Skincare, O’o Hawaii, Sahara, Rose, Scändic, Shunly, SkinKick, Snow Fox

BEST FACIAL MOISTURIZER

Winner: Restorsea

Nominees: Amaranthum, AveSeena, Cannabliss Organic, Dr. Macrene 37 Actives Skin Results, Ethique, Herin, OSEA Malibu, Primal Dermam, Skin Dewi, Snow Fox, Venn

BEST FACIAL SCRUB

Winner: O’o Hawaii

Nominees: Awake Organics, Aavrani, Blüh Alchemy, Kanai, Krisana Vigus, LANATURALE COSMETICS, Pure Nut, Seaweed Bath Company, Shaffali, SkinKick

BEST FACIAL SERUM/OIL

Winner: Dr. Macrene 37 Actives Skin Results

Nominees: Aveseena, Black Chicken Remedies, Blüh Alchemy, Carter and Jane, Code of Harmony, Dr. Wang Herbal Skincare, Everyday for, Everybody, Immunocologie, Le Prunier, Naya, Skin Authority, Skin Dewi, Sunia K., The Sunscreen Company, Undefined Beauty

BEST FOOT CARE

Winner: Way of Will

Nominees: Balade en Provence, IYOU, Parodi, Sparitual

BEST FRAGRANCE

Winner: Flora Remedia

Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, LUA Skincare, Raw Chemistry, Raw Spirit, The LyfeStyle Company, The Sage LifeStyle, Villa of the Mysteries, Zodica

BEST GYM PRODUCT

Winner: Sweat Cosmetics

Nominees: Alka Glam, Ducalm, EiR NYC, Hum Nutrition, Jane Iredale, Ogee, Olika, SPHYNX, Yuni Beauty

BEST HAIRSTYLING PRODUCT

Winner: Eleni and Chris

Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, ECRU, From Molly With Love, Groh, Copperhed, ikoo, Innersense Organic Beauty, LaVigne Natural Skincare, Loba, Mane, Spoolies, TruHair, Velvette Organics

BEST HAND CREAM

Winner: Elvis & Elvin

Nominees: Balade en Provence, EssenHerb, Gallinee, Karite, Lifetherapy, Mademoiselle Provence, Marin Bee, Parodi, Vervan, Yuni Beauty

BEST IMPULSE BUY

Winner: Olika

Nominees: Beauty Steep, Flickable Lip Glosses, Glamcor, Indaia, Kiss Your Cravings Goodbye, Make Up Eraser, My Magic Mud, Petitie Amie, PMD Beauty, Prana SpaCeuticals, SPHYNX, The Good Patch, The Mighty Patch, The Vanity Project

BEST INGESTIBLE

Winner: Hum Nutrition

Nominees: Hair Detox, Holistic Hemp Company, La Sirène (Marine Collagen), Ora Organic, SkinTe, The Tonik, Vital Proteins, FiTONIC

BEST LIP COLOR

Winner: Ogee

Nominees: Au Naturale Cosmetics, Axiology, CLE, CLOVE+HALLOW, ECRU, Fitglow Beauty, Hickey Lipsticks, Impromptu, Luk Beautifoods, Muskaan, Nude Envie, RealHer, Saint Cosmetics, STARE Cosmetics, The Organic Skin Co.

BEST MEN'S GROOMING

Winner: Big Boy

Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, AndMetics, Brayden, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Groh, Hair Detox, Malechemy, Raw Chemistry, Vitruvian Man, Way of Will

BEST NAIL POLISH

Winner: Sparitual

Nominees: Dermalect Cosmeceuticals, Gloss Naturals, *hype nail, Karma Organic Spa, Piggy Paint, Sara Elizabeth

BEST ORAL CARE

Winner: Alka-White Mouthwash LLC.

Nominees: Black Chicken Remedies, First Salt After Rain, My Magic Mud, Pursonic, Terra Beauty Bars, The Vanity Project, VIP Smiles Dentistry

BEST PACKAGING DESIGN

Winner: Girl Undiscovered

Nominees: Alder New York, Arôms Natur Skincare, Cannabliss Organic, Everyday for Everybody, Flora Remedia, O’o Hawaii, Olika, The Sage, LifeStyle, Zodica

BEST SHAMPOO/CONDITIONER

Winner: Groh

Nominees: ECRU, Eleni and Chris, Elvis + Elvin, Ethique, Innersense Organic Beauty, Lena Japon, Loba Mane, Marinella, Ola Tropical, Apothecary, Sumbody

BEST SHEET MASK

Winner: When

Nominees: AVARELLE, Bawdy, Bio Republic, Eleni and Chris, Elvis & Elvin, Florapy Beauty, FROWNIES, IYOU, Kaibae, KNESKO, Knours, MidFlower, Milu, Petite Amie, Snow Fox

BEST SPF

Winner: Prep Cosmetics

Nominees: Beauty By Earth, DNARenewal, EiR NYC, Everyday for Everybody, KlenSkin, Love Sun Body, Moss Skincare, New Heights Naturals, Prana SpaCeuticals, Sara Elizabeth, UnSun, Zatik

BEST UNIQUE INGREDIENT

Winner: Sahajan

Nominees: Adsorb, Cannabliss Organic, IYOU, Kreyol Essence, Lavigne, Lovinah, Magic Organic Apothecary, Naya, Pili Ani, Restorsea, Science Serum, Temana Skincare, Venn, Zaman Skincare