Meghan Markle led a fashion tour de force on her just-wrapped tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga with Prince Harry.

Every outfit worn by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on the 16-day tour grabbed headlines, it seems. Meghan and Harry participated in more than 70 engagements during the tour, which meant Meghan had multiple outfit changes.

While Meghan's outfits were often custom made and from the likes of local designers and high-price fashion brands like Oscar de la Renta and Givenchy, you can get her same looks for less.

"Good Morning America" asked stylist and on-air fashion correspondent Melissa Garcia to recreate five of Meghan's best looks from Down Under. Each item in the look is less than $150.

Meghan in a white blazer dress by Maggie Marilyn

Meghan chose a custom white blazer dress to meet with young students and professionals in Wellington, New Zealand. The "Leap of Faith" dress is by Maggie Marilyn, a New Zealand fashion brand that launched in 2016.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

The look for less

Garcia found a similar dress by Forever 21 for just $32. Meghan paired the dress with navy heels and a navy blazer. Get the same look with Sam Edelman heels available at Zappos.com and a navy short coat available at HM.com

Forever 21 double-breasted blazer dress

Price: $32.90

Forever21.com

Forever21.com

Meghan in a trench coat and Brandon Maxwell sheath dress

Meghan wore a blush sheath dress by Brandon Maxwell, an American designer, and a Burberry trench coat while greeting fans with Harry in Auckland, New Zealand.

Chris Jackson/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

The look for less

Get a similar look with a sleeveless Calvin Klein dress for less than $150. Pair the dress and a $69.99 H&M trench coat with Marc Fisher heels available for $54.99 at Zappos.com.

Calvin Klein women's sheath dress

Price: $38-$134

Amazon.com

Amazon.com

H&M trenchcoat

Price: $69.99

Hm.com

HM.com

Meghan in a sleeveless Reformation dress

Meghan visited Fraser Island, Australia, in a $218 sleeveless linen dress by U.S. brand Reformation and a pair of $245 sandals by celebrity-favorite footwear designer Sarah Flint.

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris

The look for less

Put your own spin on Meghan's island look with a dress and shoes that each cost less than $40.

Lost and Wander marina dress

Price: $35.62 (on sale)

Bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdales.com

Madewell boardwalk lace-up sandal

Price: $39.99 (on sale)

Nordstrom.com

Nordstrom.com

Meghan in a black dress by Emilia Wickstead

Meghan chose a black dress by designer Emilia Wickstead for the opening of the Anzac Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park.

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris

The look for less

Get a similar look in a $44 dress by ASOS, another brand worn by Meghan on the tour. Complete the look with a $35 fascinator, also by ASOS, and a pair of $34.99 slingback heels available at HM.com.

ASOS Pull&bear button front midi dress

Price: $44

ASOS.com

ASOS.com

Meghan in an olive dress by Antonio Berardi

Meghan spoke in front of thousands of Invictus Games attendees in a tuxedo dress by Antonio Berardi, a London-based designer. She accessorized the custom dress with nude heels by Aquazzura that retail for around $750.

Stephen Lock/i-Images/Polaris

The look for less

Get the same style with a Mango belt shirt dress for just $59.99. Pair the dress, like Meghan, with a pair of ankle strap pumps available for just $75 at Nordstrom.com.

Mango belt shirt dress

Price: $59.99

Mango.com