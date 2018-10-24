Everlane, a clothing brand that prides itself on its radical transparency and use of ethical factories, is now doing its part to help the environment.

Beginning on Wednesday, the company is rolling out a new outerwear line, called ReNew, made of recycled plastic.

According to an open letter from Everlane's founder, Michael Preysman, 99 percent of each ReNew product is made from discarded plastic bottles; the only parts that aren't are the zippers and trims, which he stated cannot be sourced from recycled materials at this point.

"ReNew also marks our commitment: to eliminate all virgin plastic from our supply chain by 2021. That includes our products. Our warehouses. Even our offices and stores," Preysman wrote. "We know we’re only a small piece of the global puzzle. But together, we can make a big impact."

Interested in picking up a ReNew coat of your own? Below are a few options.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

WOMEN'S

The Fleece Half-Zip

Price: $65

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

36 plastic bottles renewed; available in five colors (Oat, Black, Surplus, French Blue, Brick)

The Fleece Sweatshirt

Price: $55

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

35 plastic bottles renewed; available in six colors (Oat, Black, Surplus, French Blue, Golden Brown, Brick)

The Lightweight Puffer

Price: $88

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

15 plastic bottles renewed; available in five colors (Black, Surplus, Lavender, Rose, Stone)

The Long Puffer

Price: $175

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

60 plastic bottles renewed; available in four colors (Black, Navy, Brick, Surplus)

The Puffy Puff

Price: $160

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

32 plastic bottles renewed; available in four colors (Black, Surplus, Lavender, Mustard Gold)

The Oversized Parka

Price: $165

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

56 plastic bottles renewed; available in two colors (Black, French Blue)

MEN'S

The Fleece Sweatshirt

Price: $60

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

35 plastic bottles renewed; available in three colors (Dark Navy, Surplus, Brick)

The Reversible Hooded Puffer

Price: $96

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

16 plastic bottles renewed; available in four combinations (Black/Black, Slate/Slate, Navy/Spice, Dark Green/Navy)

The Short Parka

Price: $165

everlane.com



Courtesy of Everlane

55 plastic bottles renewed; available in four colors (Black, Navy, Dark Green, Ochre)