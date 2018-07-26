How to make a jumpsuit work for you for day or night

Jumpsuits are surprisingly versatile, affordable and flattering for everyone -- yes, everyone!

Lori Bergamotto, style director for Good Housekeeping magazine, picked out stylish jumpsuits that can truly work for everyone.

Read on for Bergamotto's picks and styling tips, in her own words, to find the right one for day and night and your body type.

Best Fit by Body Type

If You're Petite

Price: $62

It's great if you can find a petite section, but not every label designs for the under 5’4” set, so your best bet is to opt for either a cropped leg, a tapered leg or a straight leg, like this one, according to Bergamotto.

The key is to have the hem hit just above the ankle, and to find a shoe that helps give the illusion of a longer leg -- like a pointed toe pump, mule, sandal, etc. In other words, avoid anything that cuts into your leg, like an ankle strap or bootie. Opt for an open neckline—like a V or square shape.

Prints are also always great on a smaller frame -- vertical stripes help elongate -- and florals add a fun, feminine vibe to a masculine silhouette. Just make sure the pattern is continuous from top to bottom.

WEAR IT WITH: Circle Straw Crossbody Bag

Price: $62

Urbanoutfitters.com



WEAR IT WITH: Dolce Vita Jene Heels

Price: $90

Dolcevita.com



If You're Tall

Price: $45

Streamline length by opting for a monochromatic jumpsuit paired with a flat shoe -- we love a fun sneaker.

Our tall model has a short torso and long legs, so in order to create balance we chose an ankle-length hem as opposed to a floor-skimming, wide-leg version. If you’re tall and have a long torso, that’s the style for you to create more balance.

A V-neck is also super flattering if you're tall and have a big bust. It draws the eye upward and also creates the illusion of a longer torso by showing more skin up top, Bergamotto said.

WEAR IT WITH:

Price: $89.95

When to Wear It

Desk-to-Dinner

Consider things like color and texture when shopping for a versatile jumpsuit that can take you from your office to a night out. Look for a neutral color like black, white, gray, blush pink, navy or olive green that pairs well with a blazer or cardigan.

Steer clear of linen and cotton, which can feel too beach-y in the office, and opt for fabrics that are silky or have a heft to them. Anything too thin or billowy can look flimsy and wrinkle easily.

Pair with a sophisticated bag and point-toe pump or open-toe, block-heeled sandal.

Your Desk Look: Express Belted Surplice Jumpsuit

Price: $88

WEAR IT WITH: Rampage Chevron Quilt Shoulder Bag

Price: $12.99

WEAR IT WITH: H&M Blazer

Price: $49.99

Your Dinner Look

Jazz up the entire look by ditching the blazer and pairing the look with a sexy strappy sandal and metallic accessories.

Your Dinner Look: Express Strapless Tapered Leg Jumpsuit

Price: $79.90

WEAR IT WITH: H&M Blazer

Price: $49.99

WEAR IT WITH: H&M Blazer

Price: $19.99

Jumpsuits at Any Age

Jumpsuits are not just for millennials, but how do you navigate all of the prints, patterns and cutouts especially when you want to look stylish but elevated?

Jami is in her 20s, so we wanted something fun, flirty and age appropriate for her. Prints and cutouts are really big right now. You can see this jumpsuit has ruffles and a double polka dot print -- big dots on top of pin dots. There’s a lot going on here. And this is when you can really have fun in a suit like this!

Jumpsuits for in-Your-20s: State Jumpsuit

Price: $78

More Sophisticated Jumpsuit: Bloomingdales JOA Polka Dot Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Price: $82

Accessorizing can make a big difference in the way the jumpsuit comes across. We kept Jami’s beachy and casual and dressed up Betsy’s look with a heel and a polished denim jacket.

Price: $59.95

More Jumpsuits at Every Price Point

Right now is an amazing time to go shopping for a jumpsuit (or, really, for anything!).

It’s a great time to buy because brands are shifting their inventory. So check out sales and do some internet sleuthing on sites like RetailMeNot for coupon codes.

Also, in general, look for a year-round jumpsuit. Something in a muted neutral, like a blush, olive green, black or brown so that you can wear it from season to season by adding a blazer or a turtleneck underneath.

Avoid fabrics that scream "summer" like linen, seersucker or chambray if the goal is wardrobe versatility. Those suits are great but for warm-weather months only.

Plus, here is a roundup of some hot sales to check out right now.

- Banana Republic is currently having a 40 percent off site-wide -- including jumpsuits!

- Eloquii is having their semi-annual sale, with deals of up to 80 percent off.

- Boohoo.com is having 50 percent off sale.

- Athleta -- which, yes, has jumpsuits -- is offering 60 percent off.

- J. Crew is offering 30 percent off site wide.