The beautiful summer weather has us dreaming of pool parties and the beach. What better way to get in the summer spirit than looking like a mermaid while getting your tan on!

Disney recently released a “The Little Mermaid" Pool Party Collection and it has us wanting to dive under the sea decked out in Ariel gear.

With everything from pool floats, beach towels, inflatable cup holders, beach bags, leggings, water bottles and more, you’ll be sure to make a splash at your next pool party.

I mean..."Look at this stuff. Isn't it neat!?"

So seas the day and start shopping!

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

This Ariel Tote Bag is selling for $24.95 on ShopDisney. It comes with a clear tote that features a “What’s that word again?” quote on the front as well as a removable mesh pouch inside with Ariel’s face on it.

ShopDisney.com

These Ariel Slide Shoes are selling for $22.95 on the ShopDisney website and are sure to jazz up your summer style! They feature purple sequins and an Ariel silhouette on the sole.

shopdisney.com

This Sebastian Pool Float from “The Little Mermaid” collection is priced at $59.95 and will take your pool party to the next level! “Now they can be devotin', full time to floatin' on top of the sea…”

shopdisney.com

“The Little Mermaid” Inflatable Cup Holders are selling for $12.95 on the ShopDisney website. It comes with 3 inflatable seahorse cup holders because “Life is better, above where it's wetter” when you're floating in the pool with your drink.

ShopDisney.com

These Full-Length Ariel Leggings are priced at $32.95 and feature an ombre purple-to-teal design. With an iridescent scale design, they’re made to look like a mermaid’s tail!

ShopDisney.com

This Ariel Tie-Waist Cotton Tank Top is selling for $24.95 on the ShopDisney website and features a “Don’t Be Such a Guppy” quote on the front.

ShopDisney.com

It’s not a true pool party without some music! “The Little Mermaid” Light-Up Bluetooth Speaker is selling for $29.95 and will have you blasting “Under the Sea” all summer long!

ShopDisney.com

This Flounder Pool Float, selling for $54.95 on the ShopDisney website, is sure to make any pool party Instagrammable.

ShopDisney.com

Get into the summer spirit with this Ariel Mermaid Spirit Jersey, selling for $49.95 on the ShopDisney website. It’s sure to bring a sparkle to your look before or after taking a dip in the pool.

ShopDisney.com

If you REALLY want to feel like Ariel, this Mermaid Fin Towel is literally all you need. It’s selling for $29.95 and will turn you into the mermaid you’ve always dreamed of being.

ShopDisney.com

“The Little Mermaid” Baseball Cap featuring Flotsam and Jetsam is selling for $14.95. Wear it in the sun to keep your face nice and shaded. It features a holographic faux patent leather brim and an adjustable snap back.

ShopDisney.com

“The Little Mermaid” Waterproof Phone Holder is selling for $12.95 and will keep your phone dry when you’re floating around the pool. It features "BRB, going under the sea" screen art with Ariel's silhouette on the front and fits most phones. Bring it on a beach vacation so you can keep Insta-ing even while you're taking a dip.

ShopDisney.com

“The Little Mermaid” Waterproof Pouch Set, featuring Flounder and Sebastian, is selling for $16.95. It comes with a clear pouch and a mesh pouch inside and can keep all your belongings safe while you’re splashing around.

ShopDisney.com

Get your drink on with this Flounder Cup, selling for $14.95. The novelty cup will have you sipping in style and it makes for some great Instagrammable moments at any pool party!

ShopDisney.com

Keep your drinks cold with “The Little Mermaid” Drink Sleeve Set, selling for $9.95. It comes with four drink sleeves featuring phrases like “What's that word again?” “So much for true love!” “Don't be such a guppy” and “BRB, going under the sea.”

ShopDisney.com

“The Little Mermaid” Photo Booth kit is selling for $12.95 and will elevate your poolside photos to the next level. It comes with 10 props, one dry erase speech bubble, one dry erase marker, 11 sticks and 26 stickers. Props include Ariel, Prince Eric, and Ursula hair, seashell, Sebastian, trident, seashell bikini top, Flotsam and Jetsam, crown and a shell necklace.

ShopDisney.com

This purple Ursula Cropped Hoodie is selling for $39.95 and features one of our favorite Disney villains on the front. ShopDisney said it best on its website: “We feel sorry for the poor unfortunate souls who aren't wrapped in its cozy fleece lining.”

ShopDisney.com

Holler if you’re in the Prince Eric Appreciation Club! This Prince Eric Freezable Travel Water Bottle is selling for $14.95 on ShopDisney and features freezer gel that will keep your drink cold while you lay in the sun.

ShopDisney.com

All in all, "The Little Mermaid" Pool Party Collection has great gadgets and gizmos aplenty! Disney is the parent company of ABC News.