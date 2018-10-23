6 last-minute Halloween looks with clothes you'll wear all year

Halloween is T-minus eight days away, and if you’re spooked by the idea of figuring out a costume -- or you’re just not into the idea of dressing up as Tonya Harding -- consider this list your safe house.

We've got six ways to get into the spirit and still feel stylish, no costume required. It's no trick, just a treat, because each of these looks is designed to let you boogeyman-down on Halloween night and give your wardrobe a fashionable afterlife.

These products were curated by the Hinted editorial team. Hinted is the social shopping platform that lets you create lists of what you want to buy and discover what’s new and trending. Use Hinted to keep track of anything you want to buy from anywhere online, including fashion, trips, and experiences. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

1. Deceptively devilish

Take a devil-may-care attitude to dressing up this year with a slinky velour jumpsuit and minimalist horned headband.



Style hint: Comfort is key when you're party hopping, and this combination will take you places effortlessly. Skip teetering along the sidewalk in heels and wear black pointed flats or red glittering sneakers instead. After Halloween, you can wear this jumpsuit with skinny blazers and booties.



Naomi Velvet Jumpsuit

Price: $79

urbanoutfitters.com



Urban Outfitters

Hairband With Horns

Price: $7.99

hm.com



H&M

2. Glamour ghoul

Masquerade your fear of figuring out a costume with this beautiful lace dress. All you need is a delicate mask, and you'll be drop-dead gorgeous wherever you go.



Style hint: The rationale for splurging on this dress is smart: Buy it now in time for Halloween, and come the holidays you can wear it to all your parties, especially New Year's!



Paris Lace Body-Con Dress

Price: $129

nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

H&M, Glittery Costume Mask

Price: $7.99

hm.com



H&M

3. Bone-chillingly cool

If you want to dress up but need something easy and sleek, slip into this playful dress that looks great with shimmering tights and tall black boots -- especially if it's chilly out.



Style hint: Highlight your brow and create a ghostly glow with iridescent eye shadows. This palette comes with 18 shades of richly pigmented colors that range from sheer to ultra-reflective, with particles designed to catch the light. After Halloween, you’ll turn to this palette to create your shimmering holiday beauty.



Fitted Jersey Dress

Price: $12.99

hm.com



H&M

BH Cosmetics Aurora Lights Eye Shadow Palette

Price: $18

urbanoutfitters.com



Urban Outfitters

4. Cat power

Take advantage of the trend that seems to have nine lives, by converting it into a fierce Halloween ensemble.



Style hint: For Halloween, feel free to layer on the leopard. Afterward, wear the jumpsuit and the coat separately and with solids or black. What you do with the cat ears is up to you.



Animal Print Jumpsuit

Price: $60

topshop.com



Topshop

Fuzzy Cat Ears Headband

Price: $9

urbanoutfitters.com



Urban Outfitters

Leopard Print Faux Fur Jacket

Price: $129

urbanoutfitters.com



Urban Outfitters

5. Frida yourself

Channel your inner artist with a party-worthy look inspired by Frida Kahlo.



Style hint: Kick your look up a notch by doing your makeup like hers. One tutorial we like is by YouTube beauty influencer Lucy Garland. After Halloween, you can wear this dress and earrings with heels for a dressy night out.



Body-Con Dress With Flared Sleeves

Price: $35

asos.com



Asos

Colorful Floral Hoop Earrings

Price: $65

jcrew.com



J.Crew

6. Bespotted and bewitched

Cast a spell in this polka-dot sheer top and hipster beanie.



Style Hint: Polka dots are one of fall’s most-wanted trends. After Halloween, wear this blouse with a denim mini or make it into a sexy date-night look with wide trousers and a statement belt. You’ll need to wear a camisole underneath, and one we like is Free People’s $12.95 double-dare tank.



In-Time Long Sleeve

Price: $48

freepeople.com



Free People

Basic Witch Beanie

Price: $5.99

partycity.com

