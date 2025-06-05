The Switch 2 is already sold out at many locations.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has arrived: Here's what to know

The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially here.

After months of anticipation, pre-order chaos and concerns over potential price hikes due to tariffs, the highly awaited console is now available, with retailers such as Best Buy, Costco, Target and Staples carrying some stock in-store only. Online availability across most retailers is extremely limited, with most websites sold out for the moment.

Stores are taking extra steps to manage the high demand. Costco, for example, is limiting purchases to one console per member every seven days, while Target is using a ticketing system to help manage inventory and customer expectations. Despite these efforts, many locations have already sold out, and restock dates for some retailers remains unclear.

For those who didn't get their hands on a Switch 2 console just yet, there's still hope. Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business and writer of the SuperJoost Playlist, a games industry-focused newsletter, told ABC News earlier this week, that regardless of the initial rush to buy, "Nintendo has a very strong history of making sure everybody gets the device" eventually.

"You'll probably see a first batch of people who can't live without it," van Dreunen said. "If you're a die-hard [Switch] fan, it's like standing in line for the new Harry Potter book or movie."

Below, read more about the Switch 2, including information on pricing, tech-specs and more.

Meaningful upgrades

Nintendo built on the success of the original Switch with meaningful upgrades and fewer major changes all around, according to van Dreunen.

"Nintendo is making a carefully calculated bet with the Switch 2 that will pay off," van Dreunen told ABC News earlier this year. "While some might have hoped for a more revolutionary device, Nintendo's evolutionary approach shows deep market understanding."

He added, "The console's focus on accessible and social gaming -- rather than competing with Microsoft and Sony on technical specs -- underscores Nintendo's commitment to shared experiences for all ages."

Pricing

The Switch 2 console is $449.99, which is significantly higher than the first-generation model's $300 price. The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle retails for $499.

Screen size

Earlier this year, in the Nintendo Switch 2 first-look trailer released in January, the Switch 2 was confirmed to have a larger display compared to the original model.

The Switch 2 "has a large 7.9-inch built-in LCD screen that displays in full HD at 1080p while maintaining the same thickness of Nintendo Switch."

"Even while on the go, Nintendo Switch 2 offers vivid, detailed game experiences, as well as smooth graphics showcasing character movements and their rich facial expressions," the company said at the time.

Joy-Con 2 controllers

The Joy-Con 2 controllers that come with the Nintendo Switch 2 are "newly designed" and "magnetically attach to the Nintendo Switch 2 console."

"In addition, either Joy-Con 2 controller can be operated like a mouse by sliding it on a surface like a table or on a pair of pants," the company says. "They can be used in multiple ways, including for games that require aiming."

New GameChat feature

The Switch 2 boasts a new GameChat feature, allowing users to "play games and talk like everyone is in the same room, even if they are miles apart."

"Whether sharing a victory or just waving hello, GameChat makes it feel like online friends around the world are on the same couch," Nintendo said. "Once GameChat is up, players can start a chat with friends anytime by pressing the C Button on the right Joy-Con 2 controller. The system's built-in mic can be used to voice chat while playing games with up to 12 people in different locations."

Read more about the GameChat feature here.

What comes with the Nintendo Switch 2?

According to Nintendo, the new Switch console comes with the following:

Nintendo Switch 2 console

Joy-Con 2 controllers (left and right)

Joy-Con 2 Grip

Joy-Con 2 Straps

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

USB-C Charging Cable

The Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle comes with these items and "a full game download for the Mario Kart World game, exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2," according to Nintendo's website.

Storage space

According to Nintendo, the new Switch console boasts 256 GB of storage space, eight times the storage capacity of the original Switch.

"For additional storage, Nintendo Switch 2 only uses microSD Express cards, which have faster data reading speeds than previous microSD models," the company said earlier this year.

Compatibility

The Switch 2 will maintain a hybrid design, offering both handheld and docked gameplay modes. It will also feature backward compatibility with existing Switch games, ensuring a seamless transition for current Switch owners.

"Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and peripherals, such as the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, will also be usable on Nintendo Switch 2 by connecting them wirelessly to the system," the company said earlier this year.

New games and upgraded editions

The new Switch will offer players several new titles, as well as Switch 2 Editions, "upgraded versions" of existing Switch games.

New games include Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders, as well as third-party exclusives including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment -- a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, out this winter -- The Duskbloods, from the creators of Elden Ring, Borderlands 4 and more.

Upgraded Switch 2 Editions of previous games include Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, and more.

Click here for full details on all the new titles and upgraded editions.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here..

6% off Amazon Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con $279.99

$299.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best Buy Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite $59.99 Best Buy Shop Now

6% off Best Buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite $55.99

$59.99 Best Buy Shop Now

35% off Walmart Nintendo Switch Lite, Unibody design - Gray $165.74

$257.40 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Nintendo Switch Sports - Nintendo Switch $55 Walmart Shop Now

ABC News' Melanie Schmitz contributed to this article.

Editor's note: This article was updated with the latest information on the Switch 2, including purchase and potential restock information.