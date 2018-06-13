The Lord & Taylor flagship store has debuted on Walmart.com, featuring fashion items from more than 125 of the most well-known brands and we are HERE for it! Now, Walmart will sell items from Vince Camuto, Karl Lagerfeld, Miss Selfridge, La La Anthony, Lucky Brand and more.

The companies teamed up to start selling women’s, men’s and kids’ items, featuring everything from clothing to shoes to accessories.

Denise Incandela, the head of fashion of Walmart U.S. eCommerce, says this is giving the company the change to introduce “new premium brands to our customers.”

For Lord & Taylor, this partnership is helping them to advance their digital presence, RJ Cilley, SVP of Digital at Lord & Taylor says.

And the best part? Orders over $35 will be eligible for free two-day shipping.

So for all the best summer finds, shop till you drop all -- from the comfort of your desk!

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

This Jessica Simpson Kiera Floral Romper is selling for $31.80 and is the perfect one piece to wear all summer long.

Millennial pink and floral are this season’s go-tos and this William Rast Fabiana Convertible Top, selling for $23.85, is a perfect mix of both.

These Betsey Johnson Sedona Flower Ankle-Strap Sandals are just the definition of cute. Get the look for $79.00.

This Miss Selfridge Ruffle Wrap Dress comes in a bright red and will make you feel like the life of any party! It’s $22.00 on Walmart.com.

These Lucky Brand Goldtone Fabric Hoop Earrings are $14.48. They feature a red, colorful fabric design.

Bare shoulders are in, in, in. I mean, Duchess Meghan is wearing it! This Miss Selfridge Sally Bardot Off-The-Shoulder Cropped Top is selling for $19.20 and will add a bright pop of color to your outfit.

This Steve Madden Daphne Canvas Envelope Clutch is selling for $64.90 and features a removable chain shoulder strap.

This Lucky Brand Goldtone Fringe Bracelet will add the perfect pop of pink to your summer getup! It’s $22.48 on Walmart.com.

Denim everything is here to stay and this Calvin Klein Jeans Chambray Cold-Shoulder Top is a summer staple that’s selling for $27.80.

This Vince Camuto Botanical-Print Baseball Cap is selling for $28.00. Wear it at the beach to protect your face from the sun!

This Steve Madden Multicolored Brocade Skinny Belt is selling for $23.80 and features a beautiful floral pattern.

Scorching weather is on the way, so snag a pair of these Vero Moda Classic Stretch Shorts, retailing for $17.50. They also come in black or white.

Tassels are super in right now and this Mini Leather Crossbody Bag is selling for a steal -- only $20.40 on Walmart.com.

These Miss Selfridge Lace-Up Wide-Leg Trousers in a camel color are retailing for $27.60. They add a flare to any look and are super on trend right now.

This Design Lab Floral Cold-Shoulder Ruffle Dress is selling for $46.80 and is a great go-to for anything from backyard parties to date night.

These Nine West Denim Slides with a block heel are super chic and look super comfy too! They’re selling for $45.54 on Walmart.com.

These Lonna & Lilly Crystal Drop Earrings in green are only $11.98 and add just the right touch of sparkle to any summer outfit!

Say hello to color this season with this green Dorothy Perkins Embroidered Off-the-Shoulder Top, selling for $28.00.

Clear accessories are super hot on the market right now and these Steve Madden Rosalyn Embellished Slides look like a super comfy way to get in on the trend! They’re selling for $69.00.

Say yasss to color and tassels this season! This Design Lab Reversible Multicolored Tote in a chambray color is selling for $49.95.

This Steve Madden Justice Fringed Backpack is selling in a camel color or a bone white color and retails for $26.40.