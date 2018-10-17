Olivia Culpo shares her favorite picks from her new fall collection

Oct 17, 2018, 4:17 AM ET
PHOTO: Olivia Culpo attends Varietys Power Of Women: Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, Oct. 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Olivia Culpo attends Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, Oct. 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

As a model, actress and former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo is no stranger to fashion.

Last week, Culpo launched her second collection in collaboration with the clothing line Marled, which she told "Good Morning America" was meant to appeal to "the average girl."

The pieces, which are sold at Revolve, Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus, range in size from XS to XL and prices start at $78.

"I always try to incorporate pieces that I've always thought of as staples in a closet, but I also try to keep in mind what's trending and what might be exciting," Culpo explained. "It's supposed to be accessible, at a great price point, able to be dressed up or down -- very versatile and practical for every body type and every girl."

To help her fans narrow down their picks, Culpo shared a few her favorite items with "GMA." Those include:

Cold Elbow Blazer


Price: $138
revolve.com
"I focused a lot on sets," Culpo said of designing this collection. "There's a bit of red, my favorite color."

Cold Elbow Blazer
Cold Elbow Blazer



Cigarette Pant


Price: $118
revolve.com

Cigarette Pant
Cigarette Pant



I Love Paris Crop Sweater


Price: $78
bloomingdales.com
"It's super cozy it's also kind of fun," said Culpo of this sweater, which she designed when she was on a trip to -- where else? -- the City of Light.

I Love Paris Crop Sweater
I Love Paris Crop Sweater



Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer


Price: $158
bloomingdales.com
Culpo loves that this blazer can be worn as outerwear or as a dress.

Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer
Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer



Surplice Blazer Top


Price: $128
revolve.com
"There are definitely a lot of things that can be worn to holiday parties," Culpo said of the collection, which includes this metallic top. "You could dress it up or dress it down depending on how you do your hair or your makeup or the accessories that you put with it."

Surplice Blazer Top
Surplice Blazer Top



Sweater-Knit Jogger Pants


Price: $128
bloomingdales.com
"I love the jogger pants. They're super comfortable," Culpo gushed. "The jogger set is something you could wear with heels to dinner, you could wear it to a work meeting -- you could wear it on a plane with sneakers."

Sweater-Knit Jogger Pants
Sweater-Knit Jogger Pants



Cable-Knit Button Sweater


Price: $108
bloomingdales.com
"Red is a super powerful color," Culpo said, explaining why it's featured so heavily in this collection.

Cable-Knit Button Sweater
Cable-Knit Button Sweater



