Olivia Culpo shares her favorite picks from her new fall collection

As a model, actress and former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo is no stranger to fashion.

Last week, Culpo launched her second collection in collaboration with the clothing line Marled, which she told "Good Morning America" was meant to appeal to "the average girl."

The pieces, which are sold at Revolve, Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus, range in size from XS to XL and prices start at $78.

"I always try to incorporate pieces that I've always thought of as staples in a closet, but I also try to keep in mind what's trending and what might be exciting," Culpo explained. "It's supposed to be accessible, at a great price point, able to be dressed up or down -- very versatile and practical for every body type and every girl."

To help her fans narrow down their picks, Culpo shared a few her favorite items with "GMA." Those include:

$138"I focused a lot on sets," Culpo said of designing this collection. "There's a bit of red, my favorite color."

$118

$78"It's super cozy it's also kind of fun," said Culpo of this sweater, which she designed when she was on a trip to -- where else? -- the City of Light.

Price: $158Culpo loves that this blazer can be worn as outerwear or as a dress.

$128"There are definitely a lot of things that can be worn to holiday parties," Culpo said of the collection, which includes this metallic top. "You could dress it up or dress it down depending on how you do your hair or your makeup or the accessories that you put with it."

$128"I love the jogger pants. They're super comfortable," Culpo gushed. "The jogger set is something you could wear with heels to dinner, you could wear it to a work meeting -- you could wear it on a plane with sneakers."

$108"Red is a super powerful color," Culpo said, explaining why it's featured so heavily in this collection.