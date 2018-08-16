We’re paw-sitively in love with the Hello Kitty Converse collection

Aug 16, 2018, 11:59 AM ET
PHOTO: The Converse and Hello Kitty collection features a variety of sneakersPlayConverse
The Hello Kitty Converse collection is here and we’re paw-sitively in love with it!

Sanrio and Converse teamed up to release the shoe and apparel collection featuring Hello Kitty and friends. The collection includes the Chuck Taylor All Star, the Chuck 70, and the One Star sneakers as well as a pullover hoodie, long sleeve T-shirts, short sleeve T-shirts, Hello Kitty pins, a crossbody purse, a duffel bag and a baseball cap.

Footwear sizing ranges kids to men’s 13 and everything in the collection is priced from $35 to $100.

Sophie Bambuck, chief marketing officer at Converse, told "GMA" that the release of the collection is “incredibly exciting, and fun…our hope is that lifelong fans of both Hello Kitty and Converse will welcome this collection of footwear, apparel and accessories into their lives and find fresh and exciting ways to reflect their personal style. We think individuals of all ages - from young children to adults - will have fun with it, just as we did creating it.”

So go ahead and add some cat-titude to your look with this Hello Kitty Converse merch!

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hello Kitty High Tops
Price: $70

PHOTO: These Chuck Taylor All Star high top shoes feature Hello Kitty and friends and the iconic phrase Say hello to me when you see me.Nordstrom
These Chuck Taylor All Star high top shoes feature Hello Kitty and friends and the iconic phrase "Say hello to me when you see me."

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hello Kitty Sneakers
Price: $65

PHOTO: These Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers feature Hello Kitty.Nordstrom
These Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers feature Hello Kitty.

Converse Chuck 70 Pink Hello Kitty High Tops
Price: $100

PHOTO: These Converse Chuck 70 pink high-tops feature a classic Hello Kitty design.Nordstrom
These Converse Chuck 70 pink high-tops feature a classic Hello Kitty design.

Converse One Star Hello Kitty Sneakers
Price: $85

PHOTO: These pink Converse One Star sneakers feature a Hello Kitty design.Nordstrom
These pink Converse One Star sneakers feature a Hello Kitty design.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lo Hello Kitty Platform Sneaker
Price: $69.99

PHOTO: The new Chuck Taylor All Star Lo Hello Kitty Platform Sneaker.Journeys
The new Chuck Taylor All Star Lo Hello Kitty Platform Sneaker.

Converse One Star Hello Kitty Whisker Sneakers
Price: $100

PHOTO: These Converse One Star sneakers feature Hello Kittys face & whiskers printed on One Star underlay.Nordstrom
These Converse One Star sneakers feature Hello Kitty's face & whiskers printed on One Star underlay.

Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Hello Kitty Bows Sneaker
Price: $69.99

PHOTO: The new Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Hello Kitty Bows Sneaker.Journeys
The new Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Hello Kitty Bows Sneaker.

Converse Hello Kitty Long Sleeve Red Tee
Price: $40.00

PHOTO: The new Converse Hello Kitty Long Sleeve Tee for ladies.Journeys
The new Converse Hello Kitty Long Sleeve Tee for ladies.

Converse Hello Kitty Red Short Sleeve T-shirt
Price: $35

PHOTO: The new Converse Hello Kitty short sleeve t-shirt.Journeys
The new Converse Hello Kitty short sleeve t-shirt.

Converse Hello Kitty Pink Long Sleeve T-shirt
Price: $40

PHOTO: This pink long sleeve t-shirt is part of the Hello Kitty Converse collection.Converse
This pink long sleeve t-shirt is part of the Hello Kitty Converse collection.

Converse Hello Kitty Pullover Sweatshirt
Price: $75

PHOTO: This black Hello Kitty Converse hoodie is the perfect pullover.Converse
This black Hello Kitty Converse hoodie is the perfect pullover.

Converse Hello Kitty Two-Toned T-shirt
Price: $40

PHOTO: This womens Hello Kitty Converse t-shirt is part of the new collection.Converse
This women's Hello Kitty Converse t-shirt is part of the new collection.

Converse Hello Kitty Phone Pouch
Price: $45

PHOTO: Check out this Hello Kitty Converse phone pouch.Converse
Check out this Hello Kitty Converse phone pouch.

