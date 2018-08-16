The Hello Kitty Converse collection is here and we’re paw-sitively in love with it!

Sanrio and Converse teamed up to release the shoe and apparel collection featuring Hello Kitty and friends. The collection includes the Chuck Taylor All Star, the Chuck 70, and the One Star sneakers as well as a pullover hoodie, long sleeve T-shirts, short sleeve T-shirts, Hello Kitty pins, a crossbody purse, a duffel bag and a baseball cap.

Footwear sizing ranges kids to men’s 13 and everything in the collection is priced from $35 to $100.

Sophie Bambuck, chief marketing officer at Converse, told "GMA" that the release of the collection is “incredibly exciting, and fun…our hope is that lifelong fans of both Hello Kitty and Converse will welcome this collection of footwear, apparel and accessories into their lives and find fresh and exciting ways to reflect their personal style. We think individuals of all ages - from young children to adults - will have fun with it, just as we did creating it.”

So go ahead and add some cat-titude to your look with this Hello Kitty Converse merch!

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hello Kitty High Tops

Price: $70

Nordstrom

Price: $65

Nordstrom

Price: $100

Nordstrom

Price: $85

Nordstrom

Price: $69.99

Journeys

Price: $100

Nordstrom

Price: $69.99

Journeys

Price: $40.00

Journeys

Price: $35

Journeys

Price: $40

Converse

Price: $75

Converse

Price: $40

Converse

Price: $45