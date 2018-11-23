Everything you need to look perfect for your next holiday party

It’s time to celebrate and our current party obsession is all things sequins. Now before you think spangles are way too dressy for your office party, we’re going to let you in on a fashion editor’s secret: The key to looking chic without really trying is to mix something high-glam, like a shimmering dress with something cool, like booties. It’s the mix of the unexpected that makes party clothes feel festive. And we’ve got six ways for you to master glamorous nonchalance.

1. Shift+ Booties

Think of sequins as the denim of holiday. They go with everything!

Style Hint: For when you want to sparkle in a low-key way go for matte sequins. They have less intensity and play with the casual boots (you probably already own) like suede booties. If it’s chilly feel free to add tights.



2. Mini dress + Lucite Heels

Dancing and holiday parties are like bubbles and champagne—the best part of the fun.

Style Hint: This brilliant mini-dress steals the show and should be worn with minimalist accessories. We love to see it with nothing more than lucite heels (and, of course, a gleaming disco ball).



3. Stripes + Chandeliers

This mod shift is proof sequins can feel downright sporty.

Style Hint: Add a touch of romance to bold stripes with dangling chandeliers. P.S. Of course, you can wear this dress with heels, but if your wearing it to a daytime event, feel free to rock it with sneakers.



4. Midi Skirt + Embellished Belt

This fit-and-flare midi skirt has a delightful swishy hem that feels like a party every time you move.

Style Hint: Keep your top, shoes and jewelry simple and emphasize this skirt with a shimmering statement belt. It’s a dazzling and comfy combo you’ll want to wear everywhere.



5. Gleaming jumpsuit + Metallics

Channel your inner dancing queen in this one-and-done gleaming jumpsuit.

Style Hint: When it comes to high-glam sequins, look beyond black to shining metallic accessories. They up the glisten factor without clashing with the colorways.



6. Neutrals + Rainbow Shades

Stand out from the crowd in a stunning, lustrous paillette skirt (paillettes are larger-sized sequins).

Style Hint: Be bold and pair this chic neutral shade with something eye-catching. We’re currently obsessed with mixing browns with vibrant ombre earrings.

