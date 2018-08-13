Must-have products for a 5-minute day or night makeup look

Less is more when it comes to makeup these days, and Real Simple magazine's beauty editor Heather Muir Maffei broke down for "GMA" how to master that fresh-faced minimal makeup look you may have seen lots of celebrities sporting for the summer.

Here are the simple products she recommends using as part of a five-minute makeup routine that will give you an instant glow. Plus, she shares some tips for how to apply them with "GMA" below.

"GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Tarte

Price: $27

Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape



For a base, Maffei recomends using this three-in-one Tarte product that can act as a concealer, foundation and highlighter. To apply, draw an upside-down triangle under your eyes and then blend it out with a makeup sponge and watch your dark circles disappear instantly.

Amazon

Price: $5.99

L'Oreal Voluminous Original Mascara in Deep Burgundy



For lashes, try out this fun burgundy color that is a subtle change from the classic black. The burgundy hue will instantly brighten tired-looking eyes and helps bring out any green or hazel tones. You can wear it alone or layer it over black mascara on the tips for a softer look.

A pro tip from Maffei: When applying mascara, wiggle your brush at the base of your lashes before you brush it through, this will add a ton of volume. If you accidentally smudge your mascara, don't worry -- simply let it dry then whisk away the smear with a dry cotton swab.

Amazon

Finally, for lips, try out a poppy coral color. This one from e.l.f. Cosmetics is super flattering on all skin tones and much easier than finding that perfect shade of red.

One tip Maffei recommends is to use a chubby crayon instead of a lipstick for easier application. Before you apply a bright shade, it also helps to gently buff your lips with a scrub or face wipe to smooth any flakes.

Price: $4.99

e.l.f. Cosmetics Moisturizing Lipstick in Orange Dream



Amazon

Price: $9.48

Maybelline Makeup TattooStudio Waterproof Eyebrow Gel



Full brows are in. To achieve the look yourself, Maffei recommends putting down the tweezers and loading your brows with a natural eyebrow gel, such as this one from Maybelline, which is waterproof so should last all day.

A pro tip from Maffei is to run the brush backwards through your brows for volume then go back through it to smooth it over: you'll have bolder looking brows in seconds.

Price: $6.49

Covergirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick



Finally, for fun night out with your lips, Maffei recommends this Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick from Covergirl. The shade "Don't Be Gelly" is a quick but dramatic pop of color!

Amazon

