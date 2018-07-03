Protect your skin from the sun with these summer fashion must-haves

Summertime means hot weather and plenty of hours spent outside in the sun for most people

The sun's damaging rays can put a damper on time outdoors but there is a fast solution: The clothes you wear.

UPF (Ultraviolet protection factor) clothing provides an instant physical barrier from the sun on areas of the body that the clothing covers, according to stylist Melissa Garcia.

Garcia shared on "Good Morning America" Tuesday must-have clothes with UPF protection of 50+, strong enough to prevent UV rays from penetrating your clothing onto your skin.

For a day at the beach

Tenley bathing suit

The Tenley by Mott50 keeps your chest covered from the sun during a day in the water.

Available at Mott50.com for $98.

Waiheke Stripe Leggings

Snapper Rock's navy and Waiheke Stripe leggings are made of quick-drying, lightweight fabric with UV50+ protection.

Available at Snapperrock.com for $86.

Kate Swim Shirt

Mott50's short sleeve swim-shirt is made of quick-drying and breathable swim fabric with a crewneck style.

Available at Mott50 for $64.

Sport Satin Cap

This Athleta hat also has a wicking sweatband and reflective details.

Available at Athleta.com for $17.99.

For a summer party

Women's Summer Wrap Dress

This Coolibar wrap dress has UPF 50+ protection and its breathable fabric includes built-in stretch.

Available at Amazon.com starting at $129.

The Classic sunglasses

These Prive Revaux sunnies are 100 percent UV protection for your eyes and under $30.

Available at Priverevaux.com for $29.95.

For an outdoor workout

Pacifica Wrap Front Tank

This Athleta top has a front zip for ventilation and UPF 50+ sun protection.

Available at Athleta.com for $54.

Velocity Crop

The Noli crop pants are moisture wicking with UV50 protection and an ultra high rise waistband.

Available at Noliyoga.com for $78.