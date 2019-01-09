How to recreate 3 celebrity looks in sizes 12 and up

Katie Sturino is behind the popular blog and Instagram account, The 12ish Style.

After not seeing women of her size featured on fashion blogs, Sturino started her blog and the popular series called #SuperSizeThe Look, where she recreates trendy looks seen on celebrities for women who are size 12 and above.

Sturino showed "GMA Day" how to pull off looks similar to the ones worn by celebrities Emma Stone, Sandra Bullock and Priyanka Chopra, in size 12, 16 and 18. Shop the looks below.

Emma Stone: Oversized blazer with slim leg pants

Sandra Bullock: Coat that falls over hips

Priyanka Chopra: Jacket over turtleneck

