For some women, leaving the house without a perfect pout is a serious no-no. It's especially egregious since today is National Lipstick Day!

Our favorite celebrities offer some serious inspiration on which shades to try. If you've been looking for a luscious nude that also moisturizes or a super pigmented red lip that will work on women of color, we've got you.

Check out how you can shop their look.

Oh! And before you slide on a lipstick, make sure your lips are moisturized. We love eos Active's Aloe lip balm that's sweat and water resistant for up to 80 minutes. It's also perfect for summer since it has SPF 30.

Miley Cyrus



Now that Cyrus' twerk days are long gone, she's glammed it up and is now sporting soft pink shades. To get the singer's look, try IT Cosmetics' Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain for just $20. Not only does it come in a variety of pale pinks, but this lipstick is hydrating and includes anti-aging treatments, such as plum oil, cherry oil, shea butter, aloe and jojoba. Another one of our favs is Milani's color statement lipstick in Rose Femme or Natural Rose.

Blake Lively



It's no secret that on the red carpet, this mother of two loves to boast old Hollywood glamour. Get Lively's bold red lip by picking up RMS Beauty's Wild With Desire Lipstick in red. This highly pigmented shade is perfect for women of color as well.

Kerry Washington



The "Scandal" star doesn't shy away from a bold lip. Her favorite -- according to her red carpet looks -- is a dazzling pink. If you want to try this look, pick up Zoya's lipstick in their Lucky shade. It's a pink that won't leave your lips dry. Instead, Zoya's formula will ensure your lips are hydrated for hours.

Priyanka Chopra



It's almost fall, which means dark lips will be back. Nobody does a vamp lip better than this "Quantico" star. If you can handle this look, try NudeStix's Intense Matte Lip in Raven. The best thing about this lipstick -- aside from the fact that it's paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalates-free -- is that it comes in super cute packaging, complete with a mirror and pencil sharpener. (Our other favorite is Stellar's Opus Liquid Lipstick in Mythic Moon.)

