Rainbow gear is one of the most symbolic ways to celebrate Pride Month.

Pride parades and marches are planned in major U.S. cities including NYC, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston, along with hundreds of events commemorating the month across the country.

The rainbow pride flag, originally devised by gay activist Gilbert Baker, has become synonymous with pride.

If you’re participating in pride marches here are some of the best pride flag and rainbow accessories to buy.

American Eagle Pride Graphic T-Shirt:

American Eagle

This American Eagle Pride T-shirt is priced at $19.95 and is unisex. The T-shirt comes in different variations, including an “It Gets Better” printed one and “The Future Is Equal” version. American Eagle is going all out for Pride Month and 100 percent of sales from the collection will benefit the “It Gets Better Project” to help LGBTQ youth. This graphic T-shirt is available at ae.com

H&M Jacquard-Knit Rainbow Socks:

H&M

These jacquard-knit rainbow socks are made of cotton and are cute and comfy. Part of the proceeds go to a good cause too. These socks are part of H&M’s “Pride OUT Loud” collection and 10 percent of sales will be donated to the UN Free & Equal campaign for equal rights & fair treatment for LGTBQI+ people. The brand partnered with "Out" magazine on a campaign to promote the collection that included big names like Olympian Gus Kenworthy. The socks are priced at $3.99 and available at hm.com

Rainbow Mickey Collection Tank Top for Adults:

Disney

Disney released a rainbow Mickey collection in celebration of Pride Month and this rainbow Mickey tank top is one of our favorite products from the collection. It’s priced at $24.95 and shopDisney is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the Rainbow Mickey Collection, up to $50,000, to GLSEN, an education organization ensuring safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students. This T-shirt is available at shopdisney.com

American Eagle Rainbow Strapback Hat:

American Eagle

American Eagle’s Rainbow Strapback Hat features a rainbow on the front and "Have A Nice Day" embroidered on the back and is priced at $19.95. It is part of the brand’s Pride Month collection and 100 percent of sales from the collection will benefit the “It Gets Better Project.” This hat is available at ae.com

H&M Pink Pride T-Shirt:

H&M

This pink pride T-shirt from H&M is part of the brand’s “Pride OUT Loud” collection, featuring T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, accessories and more. H&M says 10 percent of sales from the collection will be donated to the UN Free & Equal campaign for equal rights & fair treatment for LGTBQI+ people everywhere. There is a guaranteed donation amount of $350,000. The t-shirt is available at hm.com

Rainbow Mickey Travel Pack:

Disney

It’s a Rainbow Mickey fanny pack emblazoned with the word “LOVE” - need we say more? This travel pack is priced at $19.95 and 10 percent of the proceeds will go to GLSEN. You can get the fanny pack at shopDisney.com

Adidas I-5923 Pride Shoes:

Adidas

This sneaker is part of Adidas' “Pride” pack collection, which reimagines the rainbow in different shades. This boost-cushioned style retails for $130 and all of the shoes in the collection have this printed on the insole of the sneaker: "We are proud and unapologetic, and we encourage you to be the same.” Sneakers are available at adidas.com

Target Pride Adult Striped Rainbow Oblong Scarf:

Target

This rainbow pride scarf retails for only $9.99 at Target and is sure to make you stand out from the crowd! Target says it’s made from sheer fabric that “keeps you feeling cool and comfortable, even during the hot weather of Pride Month.” This scarf is available at Target.com

Target Pride Love Wins Tote Handbag:

Target

Target’s Pride Love Wins Tote Handbag is made from transparent rainbow plastic and retails for $19.99. It comes with a removable pouch that attaches to the bag with snap buttons, an interior zip pocket, a cellphone pocket and accessory pocket. This handbag is available at Target.com

Calvin Klein Pride Modern Cotton Bralette:

Macys

This Calvin Klein rainbow-striped bralette is part of the brand's Pride capsule collection and is being sold at Macy’s for $28.00. In celebration of Pride Month, Calvin Klein has made a donation to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to support LGBTQ+ initiatives. This bralette is available at Macys.com

Target Pride Preferred Pronoun Buttons:

Target

This set of pronoun button pins retail from Target for only $2.99 and feature different pronouns for all gender identification. Use them to pin on your shirt, hat, scarf and more this Pride Month. This button pack is available at Target.com.

American Apparel They O.K. Tote Bag:

American Apparel

This canvas tote bag from American Apparel features a “They O.K. All pronouns welcome” message printed in rainbow font. It retails for $30 and is part of American Apparel’s “They O.K.” campaign. All of the proceeds from the campaign will be donated to The Trevor Project, providing crisis intervention to LGBTQ+ youth. This tote bag is available at AmericanApparel.com

LGBT Pride Awareness Braided Bracelet:

Pure Vida

This braided rainbow bracelet is made by Pure Vida and retails for $15.00. Ten percent of the profits from the bracelet will be donated to San Diego LGBT Pride, a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization. This bracelet is available at PuraVidaBracelets.com

