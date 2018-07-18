Kimberly Wilson is a freelance lifestyle and travel writer as well as a body positive advocate. Her work has been featured in Brides, Travel + Leisure, US News & World Report and Essence.com.

Everybody deserves to feel cute and comfortable when they workout. Come on, let’s be honest: Who wants to see their crush in the gym, with an outfit on that looks like it was purchased a decade ago?

Unfortunately, however, cute and comfy options haven't always been readily available for bigger-sized babes. But the times they are a-changin', and retailers can no longer ignore a majority of their customers -- millions of women who are over a size 14. We, too, want to be able to wear quality and stylish fitness gear.

Activewear companies are taking us a step in the right direction with a plethora of stylist options for those wanting to look as good as they feel after getting in a sweat session.

And for those who seek quality, performance and style, but are too gun shy to pick out items yourself, companies like Dia & Co., a premiere plus size clothing and styling service for women, will deliver a fitness apparel box to you every month.

For everyone else, we've picked out no-bounce bras that help support “the girls” and even bright colored leggings that will help you stand out. Here are nine of the best pieces for plus-size (wanna be) athletes to help them get active.

Burlington's Plus Size Active Logo Capri Leggings with Mesh Inset



Burlington

These capri leggings are perfect for any intense workout thanks to its fabric's moisture-wicking qualities.

K-Deer's Capri in 'Colleen Stripe'



K-Deer

Want to stand out in the gym crowd? Try these fun horizontal stripe, high-waisted leggings. They're made to fit extra snug, so feel free to go up a size if you're in between sizes.

Sears' Balance Collection Plus Charlotte Women’s Yoga Fitness Athletic Leggings



Sears

These super stretchy leggings, which go up to a 2X by the way, are out of this world.

Panache Sports' Non Wired Sports Bra



Panache Sports

Your girls will stay secure in this non-wired sports bra that comes in fun colors. Sizes range from 28DD to a 40H.

Always For Me's Rainbeau Curves Florence Plus Size Capri Pant Black with Plum Stitching and Insert



Always For Me

Forget the wicking fabric, these pants come with POCKETS! No more leaving your iPhone in the locker room while you work out.

RBX Active's Plus Stratus Split Neck Tank



RBX Active

This super comfortable split neck tank top also has reflective qualities so in low lighting you'll still stand out.

Always For Me's Big Attitude Plus Size Ballet Back Sports Bra



Always For Me

This classic sports bra is perfect for any wardrobe, whether you're going to the gym or not. Don't worry. We won't tell. It comes in black, white, navy, crayon pink and powder blue. The sizes range from 1X to 6X.

Sears's Ideology Plus Achieve Womens Yoga Fitness Tank Top



Sears

This graphic racer-back sports tank is perfect for anyone who needs a bit of motivation while working out.