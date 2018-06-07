Get ready for summer with Tory Johnson's "Deals and Steals" on must-have products to enjoy outdoors.

Score big savings on everything from oversized floats to beach bags, sun hats and more.

The deals start at just $5 and all are 50 percent off.

BigMouth: Pool Floats & Beach Blankets

Original: $30 to $40

GMA Deal: $15 to $20

50% savings

Valid: 6/7/18

https://gma-bigmouthinc.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

BigMouth Inc.

Make a big splash at the pool with oversized inflatable floats and towels. These fun, functional pieces will generate smiles. Float styles include cotton candy, rainbow cloud and unicorn; oversized towels include sushi roll and ice pop. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $8.99, depending on the size of your order.

Swimlids: Sun Hats

Original: $14 to $25

GMA Deal: $7 to $12.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/7/18

www.gma-swimlids.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Swimlids

Keep your head protected while enjoying the outdoors with Swimlids. These UPF 50+ sun hats provide protection in the sun and also can be worn underwater. Lightweight, easy to pack and quick drying, this is great for travel, days at the pool or being out in the sun. Two styles: Original Swimlid or Funky Bucket Hat. Sizes range from S to XL. Shipping is $5.95.

AquaVault: Waterproof Phone Pouch & Portable Outdoor Safe

Original: $25 to $60

GMA Deal: $12.50 to $30

50% savings

Valid: 6/7/18

gma-theaquavault.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

AquaVault

Talk, touch and listen in the water without damaging your phone. AquaVault’s Waterproof Phone Pouch insulates your device from water, dirt, dust, sand and rain with its unique rolling zipper with double Velcro locking system. The dual-layer air bag is designed to prevent the pouch from sinking. The Phone Pouch is waterproof up to 30 feet. The FlexSafe safely stores your belongings. Simply hook the flap over where you want to hang the FlexSafe -- stroller handle, chair back, railing, golf cart and more -- and set your lock. Shipping ranges from $4.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of your order.

Bogg Bag: Beach Bags

Original: $65

GMA Deal: $32.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/7/18

gma-boggbag.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Bogg Bag

Invented by a mom who couldn’t find a beach bag that fit her family’s needs, the Bogg Bag is large enough to comfortably carry everything you need for the beach and beyond. Waterproof, sturdy and durable, the Bogg Bag stands fully upright, has a non-slip bottom and soft shoulder straps. Measuring 19”x15”x9.5”, this oversized bag is maintenance-free, just wash it off with water. Great for the beach, pool, picnic or any outdoor adventure. Four vibrant colors. Shipping is $9.99.

Tervis: Assorted Drinkware

Original: $17 to $26

GMA Deal: $8.50 to $13

50% savings

Valid: 6/7/18

gma-tervis.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Tervis

Made in America, Tervis’ handcrafted, insulated drinkware is fun for everyone. Microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe, Tervis products keep drinks cold or hot longer and they don’t sweat. Choose from a variety of sizes -- from 16oz cups with lids to tumblers and cool cocktail shaker -- in a range of fabulous designs including patriotic, BBQ, golf and beach. Shipping is $5.

Mission: Cooling Towels & Accessories

Original: $10 to $20

GMA Deal: $5 to $10

50% savings

Valid: 6/7/18

gma-mission.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Mission

Keep cool on-the-go. Mission’s EnduraCool technology cools you down 30 degrees below the average body temperature. Reusable and machine washable, this proprietary technology is great for any outdoor activity – gardening, camp, golf, amusement parks or the beach. Choose from a large assortment of towels, headbands and scarves. Shipping ranges from $3.99 to $5.99, depending on the size of your order.

