Splash into summer with these 8 'grammable pool floats

Whether it's an inflatable hunk or a colossal wine bottle these epic pool floats deserve a serious, out-of-water selfie moment.

Here are eight that we love.

A magical unicorn

Glide into summer on this mega unicorn float. Available on Walmart.com.

Inflatable hunk

The hunk that's made waves across the internet is for sale on PaperSource.com. He's sturdy, studly and will even hold your sangria.

LOL-ing

Cry actual tears of joy with the laughing emoji pool float. For sale on Target.com.

The Inflat-a-bull

Hop on the Inflatabull ride-on float for hours of pool-time fun. Snag one on Walmart.com.

Use your noodle

Shimmer as you swim on this confetti glitter pool noodle. For sale on Target.com.

Guac out

The avocado pool floatie is available on Amazon.com and includes a removable beach ball pit. With two avocado floats, you and your pals can play a cornhole-style game in the water.

Rosé all day!

"Wine down" while resting on this pink rosé bottle pool float. For sale on Target.com.

Seashell swim

Channel your inner mermaid as you bask on this seashell float. It's complete with an inflatable pearl and it's sold on Walmart.com.