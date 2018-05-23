Splash into summer with these 8 'grammable pool floats

Whether it's an inflatable hunk or a colossal wine bottle these epic pool floats deserve a serious, out-of-water selfie moment.
Here are eight that we love.
These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.
A magical unicorn
Glide into summer on this mega unicorn float. Available on Walmart.com.
Inflatable hunk
The hunk that's made waves across the internet is for sale on PaperSource.com. He's sturdy, studly and will even hold your sangria.
LOL-ing
Cry actual tears of joy with the laughing emoji pool float. For sale on Target.com.
The Inflat-a-bull
Hop on the Inflatabull ride-on float for hours of pool-time fun. Snag one on Walmart.com.
Use your noodle
Shimmer as you swim on this confetti glitter pool noodle. For sale on Target.com.
Guac out
The avocado pool floatie is available on Amazon.com and includes a removable beach ball pit. With two avocado floats, you and your pals can play a cornhole-style game in the water.
Rosé all day!
"Wine down" while resting on this pink rosé bottle pool float. For sale on Target.com.
Seashell swim
Channel your inner mermaid as you bask on this seashell float. It's complete with an inflatable pearl and it's sold on Walmart.com.