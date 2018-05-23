Splash into summer with these 8 'grammable pool floats

May 23, 2018, 4:09 AM ET
PHOTO: A rose bottle pool float is for sale on Target.com for just over $23. PlayTarget
Whether it's an inflatable hunk or a colossal wine bottle these epic pool floats deserve a serious, out-of-water selfie moment.

Here are eight that we love.

A magical unicorn

Glide into summer on this mega unicorn float. Available on Walmart.com.

PHOTO: A mega unicorn pool float is for sale on Walmart.com for $29.99.Walmart
A mega unicorn pool float is for sale on Walmart.com for $29.99.

Inflatable hunk

The hunk that's made waves across the internet is for sale on PaperSource.com. He's sturdy, studly and will even hold your sangria.

PHOTO: An inflatable hunk pool float is for sale on PaperSource.com for $29.95.Paper Source
An inflatable hunk pool float is for sale on PaperSource.com for $29.95.

LOL-ing

Cry actual tears of joy with the laughing emoji pool float. For sale on Target.com.

PHOTO: A laughing emoji pool float is for sale on Target.com for just over $23.Target
A laughing emoji pool float is for sale on Target.com for just over $23.

The Inflat-a-bull

Hop on the Inflatabull ride-on float for hours of pool-time fun. Snag one on Walmart.com.

PHOTO: An inflatable bull ride pool float is for sale on Walmart.com for $35.Intex
An inflatable bull ride pool float is for sale on Walmart.com for $35.

Use your noodle

Shimmer as you swim on this confetti glitter pool noodle. For sale on Target.com.

PHOTO: A confetti glitter pool noodle is for sale on Target.com for $14.99.Target
A confetti glitter pool noodle is for sale on Target.com for $14.99.

Guac out

The avocado pool floatie is available on Amazon.com and includes a removable beach ball pit. With two avocado floats, you and your pals can play a cornhole-style game in the water.

PHOTO: An avocado pool float with a beach ball pit is for sale on Amazon for $39.99.Amazon
An avocado pool float with a beach ball pit is for sale on Amazon for $39.99.

Rosé all day!

"Wine down" while resting on this pink rosé bottle pool float. For sale on Target.com.

PHOTO: A rose bottle pool float is for sale on Target.com for just over $23. Target
A rose bottle pool float is for sale on Target.com for just over $23.

Seashell swim

Channel your inner mermaid as you bask on this seashell float. It's complete with an inflatable pearl and it's sold on Walmart.com.

PHOTO: A seashell pool float with an inflatable pearl is for sale on Walmart.com for just over $26.Walmart
A seashell pool float with an inflatable pearl is for sale on Walmart.com for just over $26.

