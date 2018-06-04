Stock your closet with must-have summer workout clothes

Jun 4, 2018, 4:26 AM ET
PHOTO: A young woman running along the Portland waterfront trail with the city in the background. Getty Images
A young woman running along the Portland waterfront trail with the city in the background.

So long fleece-lined leggings and hello shorts, tanks and sweat-wicking fabrics.

Warmer temperatures are finally here. It is time to switch out your workout gear and make sure your closet is stocked with items that will keep you cool and motivated to hit the pavement this summer.

Here are eight pieces of summer workout clothing we love.

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Fast & Free Tight

PHOTO: The Lululemon Fast & Free 7/8 Tight II Nulux for $128 is photographed here.Lululemon
The Lululemon Fast & Free 7/8 Tight II Nulux for $128 is photographed here.

Lululemon's Fast & Free 7/8 Tight II Nulux is made with Nulux fabric that is quick-drying and sweat-wicking, perfect for hot summer runs. Available at Lululemon.com.

Dry Tempo Running Shorts

PHOTO: Nike Dry Tempo Running Shorts for $30 are pictured here. Nordstrom.com
Nike Dry Tempo Running Shorts for $30 are pictured here.

Nike's running shorts are a perfect antidote to the long leggings required by winter. Mesh side panels provide extra cooling power to these shorts designed to wick sweat away from the body. Available at Nordstrom.com.

Floral Compression Leggings

PHOTO: Old Navy mesh-trim compression leggings for women on sale for $25 are pictured here.OldNavy.com
Old Navy mesh-trim compression leggings for women on sale for $25 are pictured here.

Wear summer on your pants with these multi-pink floral, mesh-trim compression leggings from Old Navy. Available at OldNavy.com.

Vanish Mesh Tank

PHOTO: The Under Armour Vanish Mesh Tank on sale for around $30 is pictured here.Nordstrom.com
The Under Armour Vanish Mesh Tank on sale for around $30 is pictured here.

This tank by Under Armour has coverage in the front but features a cutout back to help give you breathability during your workout. Available at Nordstrom.com.

Speed Up Bra

PHOTO: The Lululemon Speed Up Bra for $78 is photographed here.Lululemon
The Lululemon Speed Up Bra for $78 is photographed here.

This bra is made with Luxtreme® fabric that's four-way stretch and sweat-wicking. A mesh fabric panel in the back gives you ventilation and bonded elements placed throughout the bra help prevent chafing. Available at Lululemon.com.

Mei Tank

PHOTO: The Marika Curves Mei Tank for $42 is pictured here.Nordstrom.com
The Marika Curves Mei Tank for $42 is pictured here.

The Mei Tank by Marika Curves features a striped-mesh panel to let in cool air while you tackle your workout. Available at Nordstrom.com.

Cameron Capri

PHOTO: The Year of Ours Cameron Capri for $92 is pictured here.Year of Ours
The Year of Ours Cameron Capri for $92 is pictured here.

The female-led Year of Ours features clothes made in the USA with smart fabrics. The Cameron Capri is part of a new line designed to "accommodate the no-day-is-the-same lifestyle of the 'New American' woman." Available at Carbon38.

Side Split T-Shirt

PHOTO: The Womens Side Split T-Shirt by C9 Champion for $16.99 is pictured here.Target.com
The Women's Side Split T-Shirt by C9 Champion for $16.99 is pictured here.

The C9 Champion T-shirt has wicking breathable fabric that protects from UV rays, plus a loose fit so you're not constricted while you workout. Available at Target.com.

Comments