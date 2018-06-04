Stock your closet with must-have summer workout clothes

So long fleece-lined leggings and hello shorts, tanks and sweat-wicking fabrics.

Warmer temperatures are finally here. It is time to switch out your workout gear and make sure your closet is stocked with items that will keep you cool and motivated to hit the pavement this summer.

Here are eight pieces of summer workout clothing we love.

These products were curated by our "Good Morning America" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Fast & Free Tight

Lululemon

Lululemon's Fast & Free 7/8 Tight II Nulux is made with Nulux fabric that is quick-drying and sweat-wicking, perfect for hot summer runs. Available at Lululemon.com.

Dry Tempo Running Shorts

Nordstrom.com

Nike's running shorts are a perfect antidote to the long leggings required by winter. Mesh side panels provide extra cooling power to these shorts designed to wick sweat away from the body. Available at Nordstrom.com.

Floral Compression Leggings

OldNavy.com

Wear summer on your pants with these multi-pink floral, mesh-trim compression leggings from Old Navy. Available at OldNavy.com.

Vanish Mesh Tank

Nordstrom.com

This tank by Under Armour has coverage in the front but features a cutout back to help give you breathability during your workout. Available at Nordstrom.com.

Speed Up Bra

Lululemon

This bra is made with Luxtreme® fabric that's four-way stretch and sweat-wicking. A mesh fabric panel in the back gives you ventilation and bonded elements placed throughout the bra help prevent chafing. Available at Lululemon.com.

Mei Tank

Nordstrom.com

The Mei Tank by Marika Curves features a striped-mesh panel to let in cool air while you tackle your workout. Available at Nordstrom.com.

Cameron Capri

Year of Ours

The female-led Year of Ours features clothes made in the USA with smart fabrics. The Cameron Capri is part of a new line designed to "accommodate the no-day-is-the-same lifestyle of the 'New American' woman." Available at Carbon38.

Side Split T-Shirt

Target.com

The C9 Champion T-shirt has wicking breathable fabric that protects from UV rays, plus a loose fit so you're not constricted while you workout. Available at Target.com.