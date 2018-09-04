6 style secrets editors swear by -- and what to buy right now

As New York Fashion Week kicks off, we're ready to channel a fashion editor's eye.

We've gathered go-to looks that will be seen on editors and stylists from New York to Milan. The big story isn't simply about what's trendy. What we love about these looks is that they're surprisingly practical -- fashion editors are known for being stylish schleppers. They can be mixed with what you already own, and they show you how to tap into the essence of chic.

Style Secret 1: Bold Color

There once was a time when the color black was synonymous with fashion editors, but not anymore. NYFW street style reveals editors in a rainbow of eye-catching color in unexpected pieces. Here's how to wear bold color as naturally as neutrals.



Who What Wear, Puff Sleeve Dress

Price: $34.99

target.com

Style Hint: This fall, bold colors rule. We love how the saturated shade of this dress make a statement -- no need to bother with fussy patterns. Wear it with paired-down accessories and comfortable shoes to play up its minimalist appeal.



Topshop, Ria Hi Skinny Sandal

Price: $75

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Plan your outfit from the bottom up with these eye-catching sandals. Yellow is still going strong for fall, and we like these because they have a touch of fashion forward neon -- a fall trend we're wearing in small doses. Editors love juxtapositions, so feel free to pair these with the unexpected outfit, say, gray menswear-inspired trousers for work. Come the weekend, try them with wide-leg white jeans. Either way, the color will pop.



CLARE V., Foldover Clutch

Price: $209

revolve.com

Style Hint: This clutch lets you have your color fix two ways. Pair it with a monochrome dress like the one above, or just treat this knock-out color combo like a neutral and wear it as your everyday purse.



Style Secret 2: Unconventional White Blouses

While color is the biggest trend this fall, fashion is all about contradictions. When editors need a palate cleansing, they'll go for a dramatic or unconventional white blouse. The reason: It makes as much of a statement as any color, while looking clean and crisp.



Mango, Buttoned Cotton Blouse

Price: $59.99

mango.com

Style Hint: The trick to making monochrome interesting is to wear one color in varied shades. For instance, pair this stark white blouse with cream colored trousers to create a warmer, more autumnal look.



H&M, Balloon Sleeve Blouse

Price: $49.99

hm.com

Style Hint: Gotta love dramatic sleeves in clean white! This blouse does all your styling for you, whether you’re wearing jeans or skirts. If you want to embellish the look, add a gold layered necklace or a belt, but that's it. Let the blouse steal the show.



Frame, Tie Neck Silk Blouse

Price: $285

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Channel your inner Parisian with this feminine tie-neck blouse. You can dress it up with luxe velvet pants, as shown, or pair it with casual denim. Like all things French, this blouse looks chic without trying.



Who What Wear, Long Sleeve Button Up Tunic

Price: $32.99

target.com

Style Hint: Step out in an extended white tunic that lets you do the dress-over-jeans trend comfortably and effortlessly. Add heels to lengthen your legs and let the tunic flow. (We love it with the yellow sandals on this list).



Style Secret 3: Comfortable Shoes

Sure, editors love high heels, but the idea of teetering on them all day long has worn thin, especially during Fashion Week. This fall it's all about comfortable shoes that have interesting details like stacked heels, pointed toes and unexpected details.



Everlane, The Day High Heel

Price: $165

everlane.com

Style Hint: Comfort is the name of the game, and that starts with an elasticized back that prevents blisters. Everlane sells this shoe in a wide range of colors, but we like dark ivy. It's an unsung color that feels more sophisticated than black.



Mango, Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Price: $79.99

target.com

Style Hint: White shoes are everywhere we look. Upgrade your summer sandals with this fall must-have -- in a pointy version. Slingbacks are comfortable by design, and clean white can be worn with skirts and suits alike.



Jeffrey Campbell, Cryptic Statement Heel

Price: $97.46

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Mules are ideal for these transitional days, but what is catching our eye is the trend of unique heel silhouettes. We also love this fresh take in lavender -- a color that flatters all skin tones.



Style Secret 4: Adventurous Skirts

While dresses have been the editor's summer staple, things are shifting to midi skirts -- they hit just below the knee -- for fall. The cuts and patterns are unexpected -- think asymmetrical lines, knife pleats and sequins for day -- accents that and make an outfit in and of themselves. Choose one -- or all three -- of these, mix with mules and a crisp top, and you're ready to go.



Cos, Pleated Asymmetric Skirt

Price: $125

cos.com

Style Hint: File this skirt under one-and-done. The outfit-making red in lightweight chiffon manages to be both office and date-night friendly. We love to see it with a clean white sneaker for the cool, casual vibe.



Who What Wear, Seamed Asymmetric Hem Slip Skirt

Price: $29.99

target.com

Style Hint: If you buy one leopard item this fall, make it this skirt. The asymmetric hem feels floaty and relaxed and plays well with everything. One trend we are loving is mixing leopard with textured leather. For instance, mix this with a pair of faux croc mules, as shown, or suede booties.



J.Crew, Sequin Midi Skirt

Price: $198

jcrew.com

Style Hint: This skirt serves as a daily dose of happiness. Of course, you can do the white tee and matching white booties, but you can also make it party-worthy with a bold blouse or casual with sneakers.



Style Secret 5: Menswear-Inspired Pieces

The fashion editor's antidote to fall's slouchy knits and wide pants is to tighten things up with tailored pieces in menswear-inspired fabrics. It's a lasting combo that feels effortlessly chic.



Reformation, Valero Oversized Blazer

Price: $228

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: The secret to looking pulled together without trying: The plaid blazer. The lightweight linen fabric is ideal for transitional weather and can be worn well into fall over drapey knits.



J.Crew Funnelneck Striped Shirt

Price: $68

jcrew.com

Style Hint: The classic men’s stripe is reimagined in a cool funnel-neck blouse. Pair it with a pencil skirt at work to mix and match proportions. Note: Reviews say it runs a little large so order a size smaller than usual.



Mango, Suit Cropped Trouser

Price: $49.99

mango.com

Style Hint: Pinstripes get sleek and sporty in a cropped trouser. Wear these with brightly colored booties to make them less serious or slip on sneakers when you’re ready to relax.



Style Secret 6: Jewelry that Feels Personal

You've seen us reporting on all the big jewelry trends: Bling for day and mod lucite, but what editors will be wearing this fall are layered necklaces that look and feel like family heirlooms -- even if they bought them last week. The trend includes lockets, mystical stones and vintage charms. See our favorites below.



Madewell, Spark Pendant Necklace Set

Price: $42

nordstrom.com

Style Hint: Wear these two delicate chains together or separately. We suggest you show them off while the weather is still warm with an off-the-shoulder top. Come fall, wear them over a turtleneck for a touch a vintage shine.



Wanderlust + Co Zalea Locket Necklace

Price: $59

revolve.com

Style Hint: What could be sweeter -- and more charmingly vintage -- than a locket designed to hold photos of your nearest and dearest? Wear it over a clean white tee and prepare to show off those pictures, as it's sure to be a conversation starter.



Anthropologie, Seville Charm Necklace

Price: $58

anthropologie.com

Style Hint: It's hard to resist the antique appeal of these charms. Wear them to dress up a denim shirt dress, and feel free to make up a story about how you "collected" each one on your travels.

