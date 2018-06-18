Say hello to these summer sneakers

Jun 18, 2018, 7:38 AM ET
Blue and white striped Halogen Mika Slip-On Sneakers are selling for $35.98 on Nordstrom.com.

Say hello to these summer sneakers! Warm weather usually means we’re breaking our sandals out - but this summer sneakers are in, in, in.

Stars like Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian are rocking the sneaker look this season and we are here for it. Sneakers are COMFY and can save you the blisters new sandals can leave you with. So buy a pair or two that you can rock with sundresses all summer long. From espadrille sneaker mash ups to floral and sparkly sneaks, these are some of the cutest sneakers we could find! Happy shopping!

These Pull&Bear sneakers in white are selling for $44.00 on ASOS and are the perfect espadrille sneaker mashup. Wear these white sneaks with any summer outfit for stylish comfort all day long.

These Betsy Johnson sneakers featuring daisies and bees and a checkered pattern are selling for $29.99 on tjmaxx.com. The cute pattern will make you stand out from the crowd.

These purple furry Reebok sneakers are selling for $30 on Sneakersnstuff.com. Yes, furry shoes are in and look like they're here to stay for a while. So get in on the trend with these cute sneaks.

Talk about a steal! These pink floral print sneakers are selling for $16.99 on Payless.com.

Add a little sparkle to any summer outfit with these ASOS DESIGN Discovery Bow Sneakers that are selling for $40.00.

These blue and white striped Halogen Mika Slip-On Sneakers are selling for $35.98 on Nordstrom.com and are a perfect mix of classic meets trendy.

If you're feeling like you need to make a statement, these Superga Low Top pink bedazzled sneakers are for you! They're selling for $31.58 on Nordstrom.com.

These silver Steve Madden sneakers are embellished with pearls and are selling for $27.98 on Nordstrom.com. They are sure to jazz up any outfit!

Nordstrom.com is selling Converse Chuck Taylor All Star palm print sneakers for $33.98.

These Rocket Dog sneakers feature a pineapple pattern and are selling for $40.99 on Zappos.com. We're feeling comfy beach vibes!

Shine in silver with these ASOS DITZY Bow Sneakers, selling for $40.

These floral print Keds sneakers are selling for $44.95 on Keds.com and are so simple and pretty.

Tassels are everywhere this season -- even on shoes! These Keds Champion Tassel sneakers are selling for $49.95 on Keds.com.

These Puma Basket Heart Up sneakers are selling for $66 on Sneakersnstuff.com. They're a perfect mix of practical and girly with the pretty ribbon shoe laces.

These Lace Up Casual Suede Sneakers by Born are selling on tjmaxx.com for $34.99.

Floral print mixed with an espadrille sole screams summer. To get the look, buy these Luichiny Easy Going Lace Up sneakers for $32.00.

These Nanette by Nanette Lepore's Wesley sneakers come in both pink and black and are selling for $30.93 on Macys.com. The floral appliqué details give it a girly look and the metallic details give them some flare.

So cute! These ASOS VINO Wide Fit Embellished Sneakers are selling for $39.00.

YAASS for comfy shoes!

