Say hello to these summer sneakers! Warm weather usually means we’re breaking our sandals out - but this summer sneakers are in, in, in.

Stars like Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian are rocking the sneaker look this season and we are here for it. Sneakers are COMFY and can save you the blisters new sandals can leave you with. So buy a pair or two that you can rock with sundresses all summer long. From espadrille sneaker mash ups to floral and sparkly sneaks, these are some of the cutest sneakers we could find! Happy shopping!

These Pull&Bear sneakers in white are selling for $44.00 on ASOS and are the perfect espadrille sneaker mashup. Wear these white sneaks with any summer outfit for stylish comfort all day long.

ASOS

These Betsy Johnson sneakers featuring daisies and bees and a checkered pattern are selling for $29.99 on tjmaxx.com. The cute pattern will make you stand out from the crowd.

TJMaxx

These purple furry Reebok sneakers are selling for $30 on Sneakersnstuff.com. Yes, furry shoes are in and look like they're here to stay for a while. So get in on the trend with these cute sneaks.

SNS

Talk about a steal! These pink floral print sneakers are selling for $16.99 on Payless.com.

Payless

Add a little sparkle to any summer outfit with these ASOS DESIGN Discovery Bow Sneakers that are selling for $40.00.

ASOS

These blue and white striped Halogen Mika Slip-On Sneakers are selling for $35.98 on Nordstrom.com and are a perfect mix of classic meets trendy.

Nordstrom

If you're feeling like you need to make a statement, these Superga Low Top pink bedazzled sneakers are for you! They're selling for $31.58 on Nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

These silver Steve Madden sneakers are embellished with pearls and are selling for $27.98 on Nordstrom.com. They are sure to jazz up any outfit!

Nordstrom

Nordstrom.com is selling Converse Chuck Taylor All Star palm print sneakers for $33.98.

Nordstrom

These Rocket Dog sneakers feature a pineapple pattern and are selling for $40.99 on Zappos.com. We're feeling comfy beach vibes!

Zappos

Shine in silver with these ASOS DITZY Bow Sneakers, selling for $40.

ASOS

These floral print Keds sneakers are selling for $44.95 on Keds.com and are so simple and pretty.

Keds

Tassels are everywhere this season -- even on shoes! These Keds Champion Tassel sneakers are selling for $49.95 on Keds.com.

Keds

These Puma Basket Heart Up sneakers are selling for $66 on Sneakersnstuff.com. They're a perfect mix of practical and girly with the pretty ribbon shoe laces.

SNS

These Lace Up Casual Suede Sneakers by Born are selling on tjmaxx.com for $34.99.

TJMaxx

Floral print mixed with an espadrille sole screams summer. To get the look, buy these Luichiny Easy Going Lace Up sneakers for $32.00.

Shoes.com

These Nanette by Nanette Lepore's Wesley sneakers come in both pink and black and are selling for $30.93 on Macys.com. The floral appliqué details give it a girly look and the metallic details give them some flare.

Macys

So cute! These ASOS VINO Wide Fit Embellished Sneakers are selling for $39.00.

ASOS

YAASS for comfy shoes!