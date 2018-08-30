Our top picks from the Wayfair Labor Day sale to revamp your whole home

Aug 30, 2018, 11:15 PM ET
With summer coming to an end and fall bringing a fresh start, what better time to give your entire home or apartment a Pinterest-board worthy makeover?

This Labor Day weekend, Wayfair is having a massive sale -- with discounts of up to 75 percent off -- on everything you need to revamp every room in your house.

Here are some of our top picks for stylish and functional products for you (and a four-legged friend!) that are sure to level-up your home decor this fall.

Edgemod Desk Chair

Price: $123.88
This sleek, modern, office chair comes in three colors and is a whopping 75 percent off: originally marked at $500 but is included in their closeout sale this weekend for $123.88.

Drumagrove Leyla Armchair

Price: $400.99
This classically-designed mid-century armchair is also part of Wayfair's closeout sale this weekend -- originally marked at over $2,000 but on sale for $400.99.

Tall Water Hyacinth Wicker Basket with Handles

Price: $36.48
This crafty-looking basket can be used as a stylish hamper or just for storing kids toys, accessories, books or whatever else you may have lying around the house.

W Garment Rack

Price: $30.86
Plan your fall outfits with ease using a garment rack -- and this one is currently on sale for over 75 percent off.

Cedric Upholstered Storage Bench

Price: $105.99
This upholstered storage bench comes in two colors and is a sleek way to store any clutter you may have in the entrance way or living room.

Zeke Wood Makeup Vanity Set with Mirror

Price: $126.90
If your shopping around for a vanity, this stylish wooden one is currently almost 50 percent off.

Appenzell Reversible Quilt Set

Price: $55.34
Florals are in this fall, and this brightly-colored quilt set is sure to instantly brighten up any bedroom.

Vogan 3 Intersecting Decorative Accent Shelf

Price: $31.99
This intersecting wall shelf can store books, photos and more knick-knacks in a fun and modern way. Plus, mounting a shelf to the wall saves room if you are living in a tight space.

Alfie Litter Box End Table

Price: $100.99
This stylish litter box doubles as a functional end table or nightstand.

Connie Dog Sofa with Cushion

Price: $71.61
This adorable dog sofa is nearly 50 percent off and comes in three colors -- including an on-trend light pink.

Superior 20" x 32" x 4" Multipurpose Wall Storage

Price: $56.97
This rustic, wall-mounted rack can help you stay organized in the kitchen, bathroom, home office and more in style.

Moroccan Nasiba Tribal Ivory Area Rug

Price: $23.99
At over 80 percent off, this colorful rug is the perfect way to make a living room just a little more cozy.

Noland 12 Piece Matted Picture Frame Set

Price: $100.09
This modern, black-and-white collection of framed photos is a great way to add some personality to a new apartment.

