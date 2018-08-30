Our top picks from the Wayfair Labor Day sale to revamp your whole home

With summer coming to an end and fall bringing a fresh start, what better time to give your entire home or apartment a Pinterest-board worthy makeover?

This Labor Day weekend, Wayfair is having a massive sale -- with discounts of up to 75 percent off -- on everything you need to revamp every room in your house.

Here are some of our top picks for stylish and functional products for you (and a four-legged friend!) that are sure to level-up your home decor this fall.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Price: $123.88

This sleek, modern, office chair comes in three colors and is a whopping 75 percent off: originally marked at $500 but is included in their closeout sale this weekend for $123.88.

Price: $400.99

This classically-designed mid-century armchair is also part of Wayfair's closeout sale this weekend -- originally marked at over $2,000 but on sale for $400.99.

Price: $36.48

This crafty-looking basket can be used as a stylish hamper or just for storing kids toys, accessories, books or whatever else you may have lying around the house.

Price: $30.86

Plan your fall outfits with ease using a garment rack -- and this one is currently on sale for over 75 percent off.

Price: $105.99

This upholstered storage bench comes in two colors and is a sleek way to store any clutter you may have in the entrance way or living room.

Price: $126.90

If your shopping around for a vanity, this stylish wooden one is currently almost 50 percent off.

Price: $55.34

Florals are in this fall, and this brightly-colored quilt set is sure to instantly brighten up any bedroom.

Price: $31.99

This intersecting wall shelf can store books, photos and more knick-knacks in a fun and modern way. Plus, mounting a shelf to the wall saves room if you are living in a tight space.

Price: $100.99

This stylish litter box doubles as a functional end table or nightstand.

Price: $71.61

This adorable dog sofa is nearly 50 percent off and comes in three colors -- including an on-trend light pink.

Price: $56.97

This rustic, wall-mounted rack can help you stay organized in the kitchen, bathroom, home office and more in style.

Price: $23.99

At over 80 percent off, this colorful rug is the perfect way to make a living room just a little more cozy.

Price: $100.09

This modern, black-and-white collection of framed photos is a great way to add some personality to a new apartment.

