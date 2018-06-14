Here are all your unicorn needs for a magical summer

You're looking around the house and it feels like something is missing. Suddenly, you realize what it is.

You don't have nearly enough unicorns in your life.

From drink floats to headbands to a strange, but guaranteed-to-be-a-party-fave mask, "Good Morning America" has everything you need to fulfill all your summer unicorn needs.

Pool float

Revolve

If you have a pool, but no unicorn pool float, do you really have a pool at all? This one is from Revolve.

Drink float

Same story on the drink float. These are from American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle

Unicorn mask

The aforementioned mask that will come in handy at the weirdest moment. Also from American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle

Unicorn tee

Urban Outfitters

Just cute for everyday. This is from Urban Outfitters.

Velvet throw pillow

Urban Outfitters

Mmmm . . . velvet. From Urban Outfitters.

Unicorn Duvet cover

Urban Outfitters

Put some magic where the magic happens. From Urban Outfitters.

Unicorn heat-up slippers

Urban Outfitters

So cute! And cozy too. Also from Urban Outfitters.

Unicorn cami body suit

Forever 21

The must-have addition to your summer wardrobe. This cami is from Forever 21.

Unicorn headband

Forever 21

Also from Forever 21, a unicorn headband.

