'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-haves inspired by Meghan Markle's style

More
Tory Johnson brings discounts of up to 76 percent off on everything you need to recreate Duchess Meghan's coveted style at home.
4:07 | 09/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-haves inspired by Meghan Markle's style

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57957716,"title":"'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-haves inspired by Meghan Markle's style","duration":"4:07","description":"Tory Johnson brings discounts of up to 76 percent off on everything you need to recreate Duchess Meghan's coveted style at home. ","url":"/GMA/Shop/video/gma-deals-steals-haves-inspired-meghan-markles-style-57957716","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.