Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on this year's must-have holiday gifts

You have outdone yourself. Our first three are from brand-new companies so we'll give them an extra warm welcome, right? Oh, yes, as always. Okay. I love this. This one is started by a mom frustrated when she was vacationing in Arizona and her phone overheated and she couldn't find a case that would prevent it from overheating so created one. This climate case is great for preventing overheating or freezing. Two things that make your phone unusable and so the climate case is for you if you are ever in extreme temperatures, normally $35 slashed in half, $17.50. Awesome. We sure do. Roll it. You just can never give up. You'll want to throw in the towel many times as I did, but that's when you really have to dig deep. The best advice I ever received was slow and steady wins the race. That's good advice. That's why she wound up in "Oprah" magazine with this and turning out new colors and pushing her business. Small business owners making it happen. That's right. We are showcasing them right here. That's Lisa. Next up, beaker, I love this. Glass water bottles that are super sleek. That's, of course, you can pick it up and hold it. Sometimes they're glued down. So we don't knock them over. That glass with silicone so that's a little spiky one. All of them have great stories around them. Dishwasher safe, spillproof lids. Just gorgeous and very, very lightweight so go online. You'll see the stories, how the colors were inspired. Where the spike inspiration comes from. Normally 28 to $48 all slashed in half so $14 to $24 for your water bottle. Okay. Next up. This is another -- feel how soft this loungewear is. So soft we asked two of our staffers, Nicole and Zoe to just strut their stuff so that we got a zip up hoodie or the open cardigan, the wide leg or joggers, two different colors and mix and match and I know Rebecca just did a second. About size inclusive brands. This is one of them. These pieces come up to 3x. So there's really nice assortment to mix and match. 55 to $87 all slashed in half starting at $27.50. Fantastic. I love this subpoena. Body wash infused buffers and once -- don't touch because you'll get your hands wet. Once you dip them into the water you see that great lather. Very moisturizing. Really great lather. Fabulous gifts. I also love their men's extreme buffers. These are 10 to $2, all slashed in half so start at $5. Okay. Amelia rose. We know. We know someone in this studio who is a big fang. Robin Roberts. Normally -- whoa. Normally -- Oh. Look who is here. Look who is here. Sorry. We had to add to your collection. You're wearing them today. I am. This is the biggest assortment ever. Which ones? A little lavender. Ooh. That color is beautiful. All are beautiful. Big statement ones that are your style, the small dainty ones your style. Just a rainbow. Small and dainty, big and loud. So, statement, statement. Fashion statement. 60 to 110 all slashed more than half, $29 to $39. Adorable. So true. Thank you. Hold on. Don't go away yet. No team hotter than your team. Get it. It's an oven Mitt. An oven Mitt. There you go. The iconic number one foam finger. Big huge assortment from you the fan regularly $16 slashed in half, 8 bucks, machine washable, quilted. We want to do something. Everybody has a lottery ticket. We'll give away a present. Check out your lottery ticket right now. One is going to get a present. Oh, oh, wait, this just in, you're all getting presents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.