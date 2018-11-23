Transcript for Good Housekeeping's top product picks for Black Friday

It is a you're looking for a deal but you don't want to set foot outside your door. Your friends at "Good housekeeping" did all the hard work for us to find big savings on some of the best products online. Meaghan Murphy is the executive editor at "Good housekeeping." Welcome. Thank for having me. You tested hundreds of products in the "Good housekeeping" lab. Here's the deal. "Good housekeeping" is looking at anything and everything you're buying. If you're buying it, we're trying it because we want to find you the best in class products that are actually worth your money, deal or no deal. So let's start with -- The roomba. This consistently -- robotic vacuum that does all your housework for you. You say they're worth it. "Good housekeeping" looked at 20 different robotic vacuums and this consistently outperforms the rest. It is so good at transitioning from carpet to hardwood floors and sucks everything up in our test. It got oatmeal, sugar and dog food low profile and sneaks under the bed and gets what a traditional vacuum can't get. This is normally $699 worth every penny but today the "Good housekeeping" Black Friday deal is 100 bucks off. You say it's totally worth it. It's like having a housekeeper. It is essentially like having a housekeeper. Will it make my food too? No, but it can carry a drink to your husband. The next deal if you need a lunch backs for your kids and want to keep it cold. This is the packit freezable lunch bag. Gel panels inside and throw it in the freezer and take it out in the morning. This is what it looks like folded up. In our lab evaluations we looked at 20 different products on the market. This was the only one that could keep 40 degrees or below for up to 5 1/2 hours. That's important. That's the food safe temperature. Nothing else in the market can do that. If you don't love unicorns -- Who doesn't love unicorns and rainbow. Super portable. These are 19.99 but today -- But today. The Black Friday deal is 25% off. I love that. Right? And $20 already, that's affordable. I will say I've had these -- my kids have been using theirs for two or three years without replacing them. Ever lost your keys or phone or wallet, this is for you. So this is the tile mate and slim combo back. I consider this next level lost and found. So it's a bluetooth tracker. You can put it on your keys, your purse, anything you lose. For me in my house that is the remote control. Put it on the TV remote. Can I put it on my phone. My phone. You need a tracker for that too. I like it on the kids' water bottles that never come home. So what our lab loved about it, the engineers were impressed by the range and covers over 300 feet. Out of range this thing is so crazy it has a network of tile users and can talk to the other tile devices and find whatever it is you're missing. How much? So this is $69 and today if you buy it, free echo dot. Oh, wow. Very cool. Okay. Something we all need for the holidays is a karaoke machine. We love this, right? This is fun for the entire family. Grandma can get in on the action. Where are they? This one is that there's a lot of song choices so there's over a thousand songs on the app. You can put in a CD. You can stream music over bluetooth. I have this at home and my kids love that you can connect it to your TV and put the Liriano ins on your TV so like being in a karaoke bar. Like being a rock star. You're basically a rock star. Let's try it out. Oh, yeah. ??? 24 karat magic in the air ??? Okay. We're going to stick to our day job. What's the price on this? This is $69.99, $20 off today, everyone. I love that! Right? Get your karaoke on. Whit Johnson is looking at me. Jealous you're not singing or rapping. Exactly. We're not done. We're not done. We have time for one more. We have an incredible coffee and espresso machine. This is -- Wow. There's always time for coffee. Ooh, it's still hot. Did you make some for me. I did. So this is the virtuo from brevel and having a coffee shop in your kitchen. Next level. What's special? It can make barista style espresso in two minutes. Just taste it. Very good but what's the price? So, this is normally $220 but special "Good housekeeping" Black Friday deal, 35% off. I love it. You are so much fun. Shop for all these products on our website. Good coffee. On goodmorningamerica.com, ginger and whit, here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.