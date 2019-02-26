-
Now Playing: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un begins long journey to Vietnam
-
Now Playing: Cohen to testify before 3 Congressional committees
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un arrives in Vietnam for summit
-
Now Playing: Responding to critics, Maduro says that Venezuela has the economic capacity to advanc
-
Now Playing: House Democrats prepare to vote on overturning Trump's emergency declaration
-
Now Playing: Trump sets off for Vietnam with high hopes for second summit
-
Now Playing: VP Pence tells Interim Venezuelan President Guaido 'we are with you 100 percent'
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Spike Lee calling his Oscars speech a 'racist hit on your President'
-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart, lawmakers introduce bill for permanent 9/11 victim's fund
-
Now Playing: President Trump departs for Vietnam for second summit with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Mike Pence reaffirms full support to interim Venezuelan president
-
Now Playing: Trump talks North Korea summit, China trade talks to US governors
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for 2nd summit with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax compares calls for his resignation to 'terror lynchings'
-
Now Playing: Sanders campaign example of 'Netflix model of fundraising': Former Obama adviser
-
Now Playing: 'Absolutely' would make same decision to investigate Trump: Ex-FBI official McCabe
-
Now Playing: If nothing else from Mueller coming, 'why are they redacting so much?': Dan Abrams
-
Now Playing: 'Going to insist ... underlying evidence' in Mueller report made public: Rep. Schiff
-
Now Playing: Cohen to provide new information to investigators about Trump
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch bid to block President Trump from border wall money