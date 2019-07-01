Transcript for Trump digs in on threat to declare national emergency for border wall

the Sierra, George. Now Washington where the government shutdown is entering day 17. Making it the third longest on record. 800,000 federal employees are furloughed or working without pay. President trump is digging in with his threat to declare a national emergency if congress refuses to fund his border wall. Mary Bruce has more. Reporter: We're in week three of the shutdown. With no compromise in sight, the president is considering going it alone. Possibly declaring that national emergency to use military funds to build his wall. That is certain to be challenged in the courts and by Democrats. Talks here over the weekend went nowhere. We're getting a new look at some of the white house's demand. The administration is asking for $5.7 billion to build a quote steel barrier. That is a far cry from the concrete wall that the president has long promised. It's not enough of a concession to get Democrats to budge. The white house is asking for billions of dollars to provide 2,000 more law enforcement agents at the border and $4.2 billion for resources to support new detention beds. That comes out to more than $80,000 per bed. The president insaiss he can relate to the workers not getting paid and says the wokkers will, quote, make an adjustment. That will be significant. Also at the white house, a significant shift in the

