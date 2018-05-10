11 crystal clear accessories you need in your closet, stat

From see-through bags to glassy heels, these fun fashions will have you feeling oh-so 90s nostalgia.

Here are some clear accessory options to elevate your look.

These products were curated by our "GMA" editorial team. "GMA" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Statement stiletto

A funky shoe with a clear strap gives a barely there look. Our pick: Steve Madden's Seeme Sandal/a> from Nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

Clear Clutch

This clear plastic clutch with a gold-tone, cross-body chain adds edge to any outfit. Available on Asos.com.

Asos

Transparent backpack

Channel your inner Cher Horowitz with this shiny, Pull&Bear perspex backpack with metallic trim. Also from Asos.com.

Asos

See-through shades

A clear, classic cat-eye frame puts a cool spin on vintage style. We like: Tilley Sunglasses . in Grapefruit Soda with Amber Gradient lenses by Warby Parker.

Warby Parker

Futuristic earrings

Upgrade your jewelry game with these Transparent Hoop & Bar Earrings from Nordstrom. There's a golden bar threaded through each one, adding a trendy quality to this must-have accessory.

Nordstrom

Resin necklace

These chunky resin links amp up this clear statement necklace. Available at Nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

"Glass" slippers

Swanky yet effortless, throw on a a pair of slides for a cool, casual look. We love the ALDO Women's Acussi Slide Sandal in clear sparkles on Amazon.

Amazon

Chic crossbody

This pizzazz-y, clear bag by Steve Madden is covered in multi-colored jewels and rhinestones perfect for a look to kick off springtime weather. For sale on Amazon.

Amazon

Sleek fannypack

Sling a simple translucent belt bag over your hips or back to help ease you into the clear trend. This one from Urban Outfitters screams sporty-chic.

Urban Outfitters

Eye-catching phone case

Up your tech style with a hard-shell mobile case. This pretty, clear option from Urban Outfitters with real pressed flowers snaps right onto your iPhone Plus.

Urban Outfitters

Plasticky umbrella

Play peek-a-boo underneath a see-through umbrella. This one from H&M has a dotted design and is large enough for heavy drizzle-protection.