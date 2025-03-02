Ariana Grande's Oscars dress is an architectural, haute couture dream

The "Wicked" star stunned while arriving at the 97th Academy Awards.

Ariana Grande has arrived at the 97th Academy Awards, and her incredible Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown is already the talk of the red carpet.

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The baby pink color of the dress aligns with the pastel looks the singer has worn through the "Wicked" press tour, but rather than the vintage silhouettes she's been rocking as of late, it features architectural detailing that juts out from the waistline and has airy, glittery layers of tulle that float to the ground. The sculpted bodice fits like a second skin, while corset detailing up the back adds texture and visual interest.

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Grande wore a diamond tennis necklace with drop detailing and simple (but sizable) diamond studs for sparkle, both of which had plenty of room to sparkle thanks to her sleek ballerina bun.

For makeup, she kept things soft and romantic with baby pink lipstick, cool-toned blush and her recent signature winged-out lash look.

Grande is nominated for Best Supporting actress alongside Zoe Saldaña, Isabella Rossellini, Monica Barbaro and Felicity Jones.

In addition to her nomination, Grande and her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo are slated to perform at tonight's 97th Academy Awards -- tune into ABC or stream the ceremony live on Hulu to watch.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."