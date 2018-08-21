Disney, Loungefly team up to make backpacks based off your favorite rides

Aug 21, 2018, 9:58 AM ET
PHOTO: These new backpacks by Disney Loungefly are made for Disney park fans."Disney
These new backpacks by Disney Loungefly are made for Disney park fans."

For all you hardcore Disney Park aficionados out there: Here is the latest way to flaunt your affection for Mickey and friends.

Say hello to these fashionable backpacks, the latest collaboration between Disney Parks and Loungefly.

They're all based off rides and and iconic characters from Walt Disney -- including this backpack inspired by the Haunted Mansion, just in time for Halloween.

If you're more of a world traveler who loves a Disneyland original, there is a new backpack inspired by the iconic facade of "It's a Small World."

These new Disney Parks/Loungefly backpacks will be hitting store shelves at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort soon.

