The DNA braid is the hottest hairstyle taking over the 'gram

The DNA braid is the science project we've always dreamed of.
The look, designed by Alexandra Wilson of Warwick, Rhode Island, resembles a twisting DNA molecule.
By the way, the model's rainbow hair hues are giving us serious unicorn vibes.
When creating your own braid, Wilson advises that you be consistent with the pattern and make sure you keep the hair tight.
"Small sections are always better, they make the braid look more intricate," she wrote to her 19,000 Instagram followers.
Watch in awe as Wilson styles three DNA braids in over-under designs.