This fashion illustrator uses household objects to make sketches that will inspire you.
Edgar Artis is studying fashion design and technology at IFA Paris.
Artis says fashion has always been his passion.
“”Everything surrounding us, the little things we don’t even notice, they have beauty
The 24-year-old artist started by using fabric in his sketches before he graduated to using items he found around his house.
He has used food, flowers, paper clips, and even surgical gloves to create amazing 3-D sketches.
Artis started posting his work on Instagram where he gained over 760,000 followers.
“Creator behind the creation” Photography by @davidecarson I want to be known for what i do and what i create, I don’t want to be known for what i look like! So i came up with this beautiful idea of me behind my creation. As you have already noticed almost all my artworks represent something very personal. Many people know my works but don’t know me by my face and it doesn’t make me feel bad about it, but right the opposite, i feel proud that what i create sticks in people’s minds. i was searching for my style of drawing for a very long time before these illustrations and I finally found it. This illustrations are one of the best things to happen in my life, they bring so much joy to me, creating is so satisfying and relaxing for me, and also the fact that they represent me and my feelings in very different ways gives me happiness. And i want to thank you my dear followers, the ones who stayed so loyal to my art, i’m very grateful to each of you! Let’s be unite together and make the world a better place to live in.
“”Everyone, every person hides beauty and everyone has something special
His art also comes with an important message, Artis told "Good Morning America," “I want to spread love and peace and positive energy through my art because I think there’s so much negativity in our times.”
Artis’ goal is to show that all the objects around us are beautiful, you just have to look at them from a different angle.