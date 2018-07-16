This fashion illustrator uses household objects to make sketches that will inspire you.

Edgar Artis is studying fashion design and technology at IFA Paris.

Artis says fashion has always been his passion.

“ ” Everything surrounding us, the little things we don’t even notice, they have beauty

The 24-year-old artist started by using fabric in his sketches before he graduated to using items he found around his house.

He has used food, flowers, paper clips, and even surgical gloves to create amazing 3-D sketches.

edgar_artis/Instagram

Artis started posting his work on Instagram where he gained over 760,000 followers.

“ ” Everyone, every person hides beauty and everyone has something special

edgar_artis/Instagram

His art also comes with an important message, Artis told "Good Morning America," “I want to spread love and peace and positive energy through my art because I think there’s so much negativity in our times.”

Artis’ goal is to show that all the objects around us are beautiful, you just have to look at them from a different angle.