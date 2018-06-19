H&M and Love Stories unveils new super comfortable lingerie collection

Looking for something cozy to wear under you summer clothes?

Well H&M, in its first collaboration with a lingerie brand, is releasing a new, comfortable collection designed for those who crave ease in the summer breeze.

The superstore has partnered with Amsterdam brand "Love Stories" to produce a 20-item lingerie collection of bralettes, briefs, thongs, lounge wear and sleepwear. It comes in funky styles like animal print, stars and floral.

Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

"Lingerie has always been an important part of fashion," H&M’s Design Director Pernilla Wohlfahrt said in a press release. "With this collaboration, we really want to show that lingerie can be just as fun and expressive as clothes even if it’s not always on view and therefore Love Stories was the perfect fit."

"Love Stories" founder Marloes Hoedeman added that the collaboration has been one of "incredible respect for one another and there was a chemistry between all the designers, so we blended together amazingly.

"The collection revolves around the classic Love Stories items – the bralette, the bikini briefs and thongs – and the ‘perfect mismatches’ of prints and colors," he said in the release.

Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

The H&M x Love Stories collection hits shelves August 9.

News of this new lingerie collection comes after the Swedish retailer quietly changed its sizing.

For example, if you wore a 12, you'll now wear a 10. And if you wore a 10, you'll now wear an 8, an H&M spokesperson confirmed to fashion website Racked.

Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

The spokesperson added that the changes come after listening to customers complaints and feedback.

“It is important for us to always listen to our customers, take their feedback and act in order to provide the best experience possible,” a spokesperson told Racked last week. “We knew from feedback that our sizing needed to be more in line with the North American consumer as well as be in line with the industry standard in the market.”